Kansas City, Mo. – Defensive end Taco Charlton didn’t take long to find a new home a day after the Miami Dolphins waived him.

The Chiefs and Charlton have agreed to a one-year contract for the 2020 season, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Saturday with The Star. Financial terms were not disclosed. Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor first reported the news.

The Miami Dolphins waived former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday. (Photo: Jeff Haynes, AP)

The move provides depth on the defensive edge, where Charlton joins Frank Clark, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Alex Okafor, Demone Harris, Breeland Speaks and Tim Ward. The Chiefs also added rookie defensive end Mike Danna in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Charlton, 25, is joining his third team since entering the league in 2017 as a first-round pick (28th overall) out of Michigan with the Dallas Cowboys. He was waived by the Cowboys two weeks into the 2019 regular season before being claimed by the Dolphins on Sept. 19.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Charlton has appeared in 37 games with 12 starts, totaling 67 tackles, nine sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

His addition to the roster in KC puts the Chiefs at 91 players, so the team will need to make a corresponding move to stay within the 90-player maximum allowed by the NFL once Charlton officially signs his contract.