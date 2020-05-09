Certainly no Brett Favre story has had this many plot twists before.

The 50-year-old New York Jets legend said Friday that the $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare money he received was payment for public service announcements, which he actually recorded.

“I did ads that ran for three years, was paid for it, no different than any other time that I’ve done endorsements for other people, and I went about my way,” Favre said on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show.

Favre has promised to repay the money nonetheless, saying that he was unaware it had been designated for welfare payments.

On Monday, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White released a report saying that Favre had received the $1.1 million to make speeches and that the star quarterback, who played college ball at Southern Miss and lives in the state, never showed up.

Favre strongly denied that part of the story in the Wilde & Tausch interview.

“For (the auditor) to say I took $1.1 million and didn’t show up for speaking engagements is absolutely, 100 percent not true,” Favre said.

Favre’s $1.1 million was just a small part of the more than $94 million that White found the state had bungled away.

