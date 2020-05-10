Tampa, Fla. — Mike Evans has cobbled together six straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the NFL, five of them while catching passes from Jameis Winston.

Evans has only played with about three other quarterbacks dating back to his time with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M.

So it’s not surprising the Bucs receiver will miss Winston. That said, Evans is more than excited about being a teammate of Tom Brady’s. He made that clear during a video chat on Instagram with former Bucs receiver Louis Murphy.

Murphy began by asking Evans what it felt like to play with the G.O.A.T?

“Bro, you played receiver, bro. Obviously, I’m excited,” Evans said of playing with Brady, who starred at Michigan before going on to a prolific NFL career. “Like, Jameis is my dawg. That’s going to be my bro forever, right? That’s going to be my bro forever. Like I wish him nothing but the best. Look, he’s been my quarterback for as long as I’ve played football. He’s been my quarterback for five seasons. My rookie year, he was still in college. I played with Josh and Mike G. Josh McCown and Mike G(lennon). I liked them, too. But I’ve been with Jameis for five seasons. The most of my career. I played with Johnny Manziel for two seasons. But I’ve known him for three. So (Winston) has been the most I’ve been with as far as at quarterback, so I’m always going to have love and respect for Jameis. I think he’s a hell of a player.

“If we didn’t get Tom? Then obviously we were going to keep Jameis. I don’t know for sure. I’m the GM. I’m not a coach. Obviously, I wanted Jameis back because that’s my bro. The opportunity to get Tom Brady. Like, that’s Tom Brady, bro. Like that’s the greatest of all-time. He’s franchise changer. Like he’s about to change the franchise. Like, ticket sales are going through the roof. Like prime time games. And he understands the game of football to nobody else understands that level besides the greats and it’s going to be great to work with him, you understand what I’m saying. The young receiving corps we got, the tight ends we’ve got, we’ve got Gronk coming in … it’s going to be great for the city. And it’s going to be just great overall. Hopefully we have a great season, everybody stays healthy and it pans out the way we want.”

Evans is likely to be a big part of Brady’s success. He has had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his six years, tying Randy Moss for that record.

