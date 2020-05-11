The Dolphins have come to an agreement with one of the team’s three 2020 first-round picks, locking up former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year deal that features a team-option for the fifth year.

Tagovailoa, who was selected fifth overall in April’s NFL draft despite suffering a season-ending right hip injury in November, will receive $30.28 million over the first four years of the deal, according to a league source.

Tua Tagovailoa signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed Monday to the Associated Press (Photo: Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)

He’ll receive a signing bonus of $19,578,500, and all four years of his contract are fully guaranteed. That means if Tagovailoa suffers a medical setback that ends his career prematurely or the Dolphins choose to release him before the deal expires, he’ll receive all of the remaining $10.7 million owed, which is standard for players selected in the first round.

Dolphins' second-round pick Raekwon Davis also signed his four-year rookie contract on Monday.

Davis, a defensive tackle the Dolphins selected with the 56th pick during last month’s NFL draft, will earn $5,655,510 and receive a signing bonus just shy of $1.7 million. ESPN first reported the signing.



Extra points

The Raiders agreed to a deal with former Broncos running back Devontae Booker.

A 2016 fourth-round pick out of Utah, Booker played four seasons with the Broncos and rushed for 1,103 yards over 61 games that included six starts.

... The Ravens have signed free agent guard D.J. Fluker, who is expected to compete for the opening on the offensive line created by the retirement of Marshal Yanda, to a one-year deal.

Fluker has 92 games of NFL experience over seven years with three teams.

... Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung says he’s appealing a decision that denied a claim he brought against the National Football League Players Association alleging unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board last Thursday dismissed charges Okung brought against the NFLPA.

Okung has been outspoken against the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA that was ratified by players on March 15, contending the players’ union violated its own voting procedures during the approval process. Okung’s lawsuit contends the CBA proposal never should have been sent to individual players for a vote after the union’s executive committee initially voted to reject approval of the CBA, 6-5.