Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning by Douglas County (Colo.) Sheriff’s deputies after reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Zenith Meridian Apartments in Englewood where they found three people inside, a Sheriff’s Office statement said. One of them had minor injuries, not related to a gunshot, the statement said.

Authorities said Latimer, 27, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility in lieu of a $25,000 bond, the agency said.

Latimer was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft and played for Denver until 2017. He currently plays for Washington.

In his four seasons with Denver, Latimer caught 35 passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns. He built a reputation for being outstanding at kickoff and punt coverage.

He played the past two seasons with the New York Giants before signing with Washington for the 2020 season.

Bears’ McCaskey dies

Michael McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades following the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team said. He was 76.

The oldest of Ed and team matriarch Virginia McCaskey’s 11 children, Michael assumed operational control of the franchise in 1983 as president and CEO following the death of Halas, a founding father of the NFL and the franchise. Michael McCaskey became chairman in 1999 and remained in that role until George McCaskey took over in 2011.

The Bears made 12 playoff appearances and won the Super Bowl in January 1986. Michael McCaskey was chosen NFL Executive of the Year by his peers following the 1985 championship season.

Rams’ moves

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive end Morgan Fox, and released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart.