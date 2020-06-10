New York — C.J. Mosley is finally healthy and ready to be a force again in the middle of the New York Jets’ defense.

The star middle linebacker missed almost all of last year in his first season with his new team because of a groin/core muscle injury. But Mosley has been given a good report from the doctors and expects to have no limitations during training camp.

“I’m cleared to do everything,” Mosley said Wednesday during a video conference call. “I’ve been working with my trainers every week, as far as workouts and rehab. Once we get back in the building, whenever that is, we’ll go from there.”

Mosley was one of the Jets’ biggest additions last offseason, signing a five-year, $85 million deal after five terrific seasons in Baltimore.

The linebacker, who turns 28 next week, made a huge impact in his regular-season debut with the Jets. He had five tackles, recovered a fumble and returned an interception for a touchdown against Buffalo, but hurt his groin late in the third quarter while knocking away a pass.

Mosley returned six weeks later for a Monday night matchup against New England, but was still bothered by the injury. Mosley ended up missing the rest of the season. He tried to avoid surgery before ending up doing so in December.

He has done much of his rehabilitation and workouts in his basement at home in New Jersey for the last few months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mosley said he’s now able to plant his feet and cut without pain or limitations, as he could before the injury.

“That won’t stop me during the season from getting back on the field,” he said. “Once I got that out of the way, now I’m pretty confident I’ll be good to go.”

Mosley said would often arrive to the facility last season at 6 a.m. and leave after 6 p.m. – rarely seeing the sunlight as he tried to get healthy.

“Just don’t take anything for granted,” Mosley said he learned during the rehab process. “You really realize how much the game means to you when you’re away for so long. … You definitely get a little isolated when you’re just in the facility and training room working out and just trying to do everything to stay sane.”

Statue removed

A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who was accused in 2017 of making sexually suggestive comments to women and a racial slur directed at a black team scout, was lifted from its pedestal outside the team’s stadium and taken away.

“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down,” a team statement said. “We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”

The statement did not elaborate on the information that prompted the removal of the 13-foot (nearly 4-meter) statue, which was originally placed outside the north gate of Bank of America Stadium in 2016 as a gift from team minority partners honoring Richardson’s 80th birthday.

A team spokesman would not say if the statue was coming down for good.

Richardson’s spokesman, Jim Gray, said in an email to the Associated Press that Richardson has made no public comments about the Panthers or the NFL since the sale of the team and “doesn’t plan to do so now as a private citizen.”

“He has worked to treat all people fairly in his business and personal lives and, like many other Americans, is troubled by recent events in Minneapolis, Charlotte, and around the country,” Gray said.

In December 2017, Richardson announced that he was putting the team up for sale after a Sports Illustrated report, citing unidentified sources, said he made suggestive comments to women and on at least one occasion directed a racial slur at an African American team scout.

The report stated that settlements in the accusations against Richardson came with non-disclosure requirements forbidding the parties from discussing the details. The league also fined Richardson $2.75 million over the misconduct allegations.

Aerial video on Wednesday showed a huge crane lift the statue, which poses Richardson extending a football with his left arm.

The statue was then placed on a flat-bed tractor-trailer parked nearby. Workers covered the statue with tarps and strapped it to the trailer. Two panther statues that flanked Richardson’s statue, one prowling and one lunging, also were removed.

QB summit planned

The NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame will hold a virtual version of their quarterback coaching summit, a third-year project aimed at improving the league’s diversity.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is among the pro and college coaches planning to participate in the June 22-23 event. Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, chairman of the NFL’s workplace diversity committee, is among the panelists.

Topics will include building a coaching staff, the fundamentals of playing quarterback and best practices for career advancement. Past participants of the league’s diversity coaching fellowship program have been invited.

The summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipelines and strengthen diversity across the league.