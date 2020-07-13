Frank Clark, a former Michigan Wolverine, was ranked among the NFL’s top 10 edge rushers for the 2020 season by ESPN.

Clark checked in at No. 8 on the list that surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players and was posted Monday. He was ranked as high as No. 5 and as low as No. 12 by the panelists.

A second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2015, Clark spent his first four seasons in Seattle before being traded to Kansas City and signing a five-year, $105 million deal with the Chiefs.

Frank Clark (55) has recorded 43 sacks over the last five seasons. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

“There are more productive rushers than Clark, but follow the money on this one,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes. “The Chiefs knew what they were doing when they made him the second-highest-paid edge rusher at $21 million per year, behind (Chicago’s Khalil) Mack.”

Last year, Clark won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs and was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 37 tackles, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. He has recorded at least eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles each of the past four seasons.

Fowler quotes an unnamed NFL coordinator, saying: “He's not in conversation solely based on the year he had (eight sacks), but this year he will end up being a major presence. Second year in the (Chiefs') system, he's got speed and power, good feel for countermoves, and can play the run."

Adds Fowler: “Clark, who had two double-digit-sack seasons in Seattle, sometimes gets overeager chasing sacks, but is a complete player when he's more disciplined, according to one NFC exec.”

Former Grand Valley State standout Matt Judon, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he recorded a career-high 9½ sacks and four forced fumbles with the Ravens, was an honorable mention.

"Fascinated to see how this plays out in Baltimore, because he had a great year and natural pass-rush talent, but Baltimore also surrounded him with a lot of talent and set him up for success, too,” an AFC scout said.

Mack was ranked No. 1 on ESPN’s list.