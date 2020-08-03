The Minnesota Vikings acquired defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021, fetching a reinforcement for the interior on Monday after the opt-out by expected starter Michael Pierce.

Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018, selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State. The 6-foot, 305-pound Hall played mostly as a reserve as a rookie and then started 12 games last season but failed to make much of an impact. Hall had 1½ sacks, eight tackles for loss and 48 tackles in 30 games for the Raiders.

Over his college career, Hall made an FCS-record 86½ tackles for loss and program records for sacks (42) and blocked kicks (14). He’ll have a chance to fill the nose tackle spot the Vikings signed Pierce for in March after releasing stalwart Linval Joseph for salary cap savings. Pierce told the team last week he will sit out the 2020 season for health reasons, due to the risk that COVID-19 poses for him as an asthma sufferer. He uses an inhaler and also had a 2017 bout with pneumonia.

“I’ve told him, ‘We respect your decision for that, and we want to make sure that your health and safety always comes first,’” general manager Rick Spielman said. “So I think it’s going to be that type of year as we go through. You’re going to have to deal with a lot of different situations.”

Other options on the nose for the Vikings are Jaleel Johnson and Armon Watts, third-day draft picks in 2017 and 2019 who have shown potential in limited action, but Pierce’s absence will be a blow.

“It just wasn’t safe for him to play, and really, honestly, if a player doesn’t think he’s safe and should do this, I’m with him 100 percent,” said coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings also activated linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo from the reserve list for COVID-19, leaving them with five players remaining in that category that was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon (Michigan) was also placed on the active physically unable to perform list, with the first on-field practices still more than a week away. Both players the Vikings placed last week on the active non-football injury list, wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nevelle Clarke, have each passed their physicals and returned to regular roster status.

The Raiders signed running back Jeremy Hill, who last played for New England in 2018. Hill has rushed for 2,898 yards and 29 touchdowns in 55 career games.

The Raiders also waived former starting linebacker Marquel Lee with an injury designation and announced that defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga and defensive back D.J. Killings opted out of the season because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Pederson feels OK

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he continues to feel good about the team’s coronavirus precautions and the NFL’s chances of playing a full season, in the wake of the Sunday announcement of his two positive tests.

“I feel very good about the safety of our building, the protocols that are in place,” said Pederson, 52, who is quarantined at home in Moorestown, N.J., away from other family members. “I have no symptoms whatsoever.”

Pederson said he feels very fortunate to be asymptomatic, and he said that he can continue to perform most of his duties remotely, with the team not scheduled for a full practice until Aug. 12.

“I just finished up a bunch of player meetings, group meetings,” via the internet, Pederson said, on a Zoom call with reporters. “I’m not going to speculate on a timetable for me, I treat it just like (injured) players, so I’m not going to speculate on that. When I’m back, I’m back.”

Pederson, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in 2018, can return in as little as five days after his last positive test, if he can manage to test negative twice in a row, at least 24 hours apart.

More likely he will return after 10 days in quarantine. In either case, he will need the approval of the Eagles’ head physician and the league.

Vikings sign GM Spielman

The Vikings have doubled down on their reliance on stability as a vital ingredient for securing that elusive Super Bowl trophy.

The Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension on Monday, matching their recent commitment to head coach Mike Zimmer and making the latest move toward maintaining continuity among the club’s key leaders.

The Vikings did not divulge the length of Spielman’s deal, but Zimmer signed a three-year extension last month. Their previous contracts were synced to expire simultaneously.

Extra points

The Titans signed top draft pick Isaiah Wilson and moved the rookie from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster. The team also agreed to terms with veteran guard Zac Kerin, whom they had waived last week

... Right tackle Ja’Wuan James informed the Broncos that he’s opting out of the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns.

... Panthers linebacker Christian Miller informed the team he is opting out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns

... The Jets released veteran wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who played in just one game last year after suffering his second neck injury in three seasons.

... The 49ers agreed on a one-year contract with free-agent tight end Jordan Reed.

... The Falcons signed former Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (Michigan State).