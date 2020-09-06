Sunday NFL: Jadeveon Clowney signs with Titans on 1-year deal

Associated Press

Nashville, Tenn. — Jadeveon Clowney made clear for months he wanted to be with a team that can win a Super Bowl, and he’s finally made his choice even if he didn’t get the long-term deal in the process.

The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday they agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker on a one-year contract. The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday. But ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.

The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a mega-contract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn’t visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.

Since 2016 according to Sportradar, only Aaron Donald and Chandler Jones have combined for more tackles for loss, forced fumbles and quarterback pressures than Clowney who has 60 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles and 159 total pressures.

Smith comeback continues

Alex Smith made Washington’s roster, another significant step in his remarkable comeback 22 months since breaking his right leg.

Smith’s career appeared to be in jeopardy when he broke his right tibia and fibula while being tackled during a game in November 2018. He underwent 17 surgeries to repair that damage, survived a life-threatening infection and was hospitalized for more than a month.

Cowboys might kneel

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford said the Dallas Cowboys have the “green light” to protest during the national anthem this season.

Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t said in so many words, but it appears his hard-line stance requiring players to stand during the anthem has eased amid a national reckoning over racial justice.

When the Cowboys open the season next Sunday night at the Rams, it seems clear several players are likely to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“We all do understand where I stand relative to the national anthem and the flag. On the other hand, I really do recognize the time we’re in,” Jones said during his radio show last week.