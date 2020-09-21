Giants’ Barkley out for season with injury

Associated Press

East Rutherford, N.J. — The New York Giants are not going to have a quick turnaround under new coach Joe Judge.

The 0-2 start was compounded Monday with the news star running back Saquon Barkley will miss the rest of the season with a major injury to his right knee.

The Giants might have had a shot in 2020 had they built early momentum, but losses to the Steelers and Bears is not the road to the playoffs.

There are positive signs. Despite his turnovers, quarterback Daniel Jones is playing well in his second season. The defense is better than last year and special teams might be one of the best in the league. The team also showed heart by rallying from a 17-0 second-half deficit to having a shot at a win on the final play of a 17-13 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Still, it’s not the start needed for a franchise that won nine games in the past three seasons and made the playoffs once since 2012.

“Winning is all about doing your job well for 60 minutes, that’s with the right fundamentals and knowing your assignments,” Judge said. “There is no magic wand. There is no secret formula other than doing your job well.”

Turf troubles

The 49ers contacted the NFL about the conditions of the playing surface at MetLife Stadium after several players went down with injuries in a victory over the Jets.

The new artificial surface was used in a game for the second time on Sunday. The 49ers players complained before the game that the turf was “sticky.” Those complaints only grew louder after defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman all had knee injuries, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sprained his ankle.

The Jets lost receiver Breshad Perriman to a sprained left ankle in the game.

49ers general manager John Lynch contacted NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent about the condition of the field. The 49ers will play again at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when they visit the Giants.

“They’re definitely looking into it,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So hopefully at some time we get some answers back that can make our players feel a little bit more at ease playing there next week.”

The NFL says the field was inspected two days before the Giants-Steelers game on Sept. 14 and certified to be in compliance with all league policies.

No one complained about the field after the first game there.

Giants coach Joe Judge says his team held several walkthroughs and two scrimmages on the field before the opener, with no one complaining about the surface.

Personnel dept.

The Colts have played two games and lost two starters with torn Achilles tendons.

Coach Frank Reich announced Monday that safety Malik Hooker would miss the rest of this season after tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s victory, the same injury running back Marlon Mack suffered on opening day.

... Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle, coach Mike Zimmer said.

... Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

... Broncos star receiver Courtland Sutton will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Denver’s 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.