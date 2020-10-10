Saturday’s NFL: Rams’ Ramsey fined $15.6K for postgame scrap with Giants’ Tate

Gary Klein

Los Angeles Times

The NFL has fined Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey $15,625 for his role in an altercation with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate after last Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Tate was not fined, said the person, who was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly and requested anonymity.

Ramsey and the former Lion scuffled on the field after the Rams’ 17-9 victory. Coaches, players and support personnel pulled them apart to end what Rams coach Sean McVay described as “a melee.”

On Friday, Ramsey declined to comment about the incident but said he did not expect disciplinary action from the NFL.

The league, however, fined him for unsportsmanlike conduct, indicating it found that Ramsey was responsible for the incident.

Giants coach Joe Judge has said that his players told him that Tate did not throw the first punch and that he was defending himself. Tate this week declined to offer details about the incident.

Ramsey is the father of two young daughters with Tate’s sister, Breanna. Tate was publicly upset on social media after the couple reportedly went through a breakup last year.

Ramsey had made big hit on Tate in the fourth quarter that left the receiver short of a first down.

Jets’ Bell returns

Le’Veon Bell will be back in the backfield for the Jets.

The star running back was activated from the injured reserve list and he will be eligible to play for the Jets on Sunday at home against the Cardinals.

Bell spent the last three weeks on IR after injuring a hamstring in the season-opening loss at Buffalo. His return should boost a Jets offense that ranks last or nearly last in the NFL in several categories. Frank Gore has started in all four games at running back, but the 37-year-old veteran is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry.

Bell had 14 yards on six carries and two catches for 32 yards in the opener before being injured.

New York also announced it signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster, and elevated quarterback Mike White and defensive back Lamar Jackson from the practice squad.

With Sam Darnold out for the game with a sprained right shoulder, Joe Flacco will start and White will serve as his backup against Arizona.

Coach tests positive

A Kansas City Chiefs strength and conditioning coach has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter, citing a source for the news, did not identify the coach. The Chiefs have had one known previous case of COVID-19. Practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive before the Chiefs played the New England Patriots Monday.

The Washington Post reports “no further issues” are expected at this time.

The Chiefs are scheduled to meet the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Extra points

Chiefs activated cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the roster and placed rookie defensive end Mike Danna (hamstring) on the injured reserve list. Danna, a fifth-round draft pick from Michigan, suffered a hamstring injury in the victory over the Patriots. Danna recorded his first NFL sack in the Chiefs’ victory at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Breeland was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.

... The Bears moved offensive lineman Badara Traore from their practice squad to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Because he is a practice squad player, Traore would not have been allowed on the sideline for Chicago’s win over Tampa Bay at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

... The 49ers placed defensive lineman and former Lion Ezekiel Ansah (torn pectoral) and cornerback K’Waun Williams (knee and hip) on injure reserve. Ansah is expected to miss the rest of the season. Williams could return later this season.

... The Jets released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone.

... The Jaguars will be without defensive end Josh Allen for Sunday’s game against the Texans.