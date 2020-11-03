Central Michigan alum Cooper Rush rises in Cowboys’ QB pool

Detroit News wire services

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton will miss a second straight game, which puts Cooper Rush (Central Michigan, Lansing Catholic) into a potential starting role.

Dalton will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. Ben DiNucci is not necessarily in line to make his second career NFL start, however, as a Sunday matchup with the undefeated Steelers (7-0) looms in Arlington. DiNucci, a Pittsburgh native and rookie seventh-round pick, struggled in last Sunday’s 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s possible, if not likely, the Cowboys will start Rush this weekend. He only recently joined their practice squad, but he served as Dak Prescott’s backup from 2017-19 and has more experience with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. At the very least, Dallas coaches have a decision to make prior to Wednesday’s practice. DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert, an October addition, are the only quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

More sideline distancing

The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime.

The updates to the COVID-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive.

The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field and teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings.

Brown’s Bucs era begins

Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown (Central Michigan), equal parts controversial and clutch, is expected to engage in his first walk-through as a Buccaneer today, marking the end of his eight-game suspension by the NFL.

Brown, a 32-year-old Miami native, formally was added to the active roster Tuesday, with receiver Cyril Grayson being waived to open the spot. His role for Sunday night’s NFC South rematch against the Saints? Your guess is as good as that of coach Bruce Arians.

“It really depends on how the game goes,” Arians said Tuesday.

“If we’re successful with the package we put him in, we’ll probably run it more.

“He’ll have his role, and it could be 10 plays, it could be 35 plays.

“I wouldn’t anticipate 60 plays for sure, but we’ll just see how it goes.”

Dolphins add to run game

The Dolphins made two moves at the NFL trade deadline could help in the run game, and allow for more playing time for several receivers on the roster.

Miami sent third-year receiver Isaiah Ford in a unique trade to their AFC East rival, the Patriots, while acquiring fifth-year running back DeAndre Washington from the Chiefs shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline.

Extra points

Clearing out a logjam at the tight-end position, the Seahawks are reportedly set to release veteran former Lion Luke Willson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

... The Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Titans this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

... The Ravens have added seven players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort.