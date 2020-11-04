Tuesday's NFL: Bucs' WR Antonio Brown: 'I'm a better person'

Rick Stroud

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, Fla. — Wearing a black TB12 hat as a nod to the quarterback who helped him return to the NFL, a contrite Antonio Brown (Central Michigan) indicated the Bucs are getting the same dynamic player but a better person.

“I’m just super grateful to be here in such a great organization to be around some great players,” Brown said Wednesday following his first practice with Tom Brady in a year and a half.

“For me, first and foremost, being away from the game for a year and a half, just to be able to be part of the process and be out there with the guys today was surreal, something I don’t take for granted.

“Something I have a great appreciation for, a better perspective about and a lot of gratification to do what I love, man, you know? It’s a blessing.

“I took a lot of time off from the game to re-evaluate myself. To look within. To get a better perspective of myself and working on myself within and without and being in this position, we followed the mission to get back on track. It’s what I’m here to do.”

Brown, 32, practiced Wednesday for the first time with his new team since ending his eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after he pleaded no contest to charges related to a fight that he had with a moving van driver.

Brown spoke in a subdued manner, sounding nothing like the “diva” that coach Bruce Arians said he had become over the years.

Brown thanked Brady, especially for connecting him with motivational life coach Tony Robbins, who helped him address his anger issues.

“We’re working on myself from within,” Brown said.

“Locking some positive stuff in my spirit and just being a better person. I spent a lot of time sitting with him, developing some positive things within. Changing my outlook on a couple of things.

“Battling to keep away from anger. You know, just being able to be positive and see the positive in things.

“Not letting my emotion or frustration ruin my outlook of what’s in front of me.

“ … I just feel like I’m a better person. I’m not a different person, but I’m a better person. I learned a lot about myself working on myself for a year and a half.”

Tate, Judge talk at length

Giants coach Joe Judge and former Lions wide receiver Golden Tate talked at length after the wide receiver complained about not getting enough passes thrown his way and the player’s wife later went on social media to echo his feelings.

Judge would not disclose what he and the player said Wednesday. Judge added that Tate, an 11-year veteran, would not be at the team’s light workout later in the afternoon for Sunday’s game at Washington (2-5).

Tate will practice with the team today, Judge said.

Judge refused to say whether Tate not being at the walk-through was punishment for Tate actions in a 25-23 loss to Tampa Bay in a nationally televised game Monday night.

He also said he would never openly criticize a player and that the incident is being handled internally.

“I don’t try to be deceptive, but I am very direct in letting everyone know I am not going to put my players on blast publicly,” Judge said.

“I will criticize them very openly and bluntly in squad meetings and hold everyone accountable.”

After catching a late 19-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones with 28 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, Tate walked up to a television camera and yelled “throw me the ball.”

The catch allowed New York to get within two points of the Bucs, but they failed to tie the game on a 2-point conversion pass.

Tate was targeted three times in the game and made two catches for 31 yards and the TD. He has caught touchdowns in the past two games.

The following day, Tate’s wife, Elise, went on social media to complain that her husband was being underutilized despite being open the whole game.

Tate has been targeted 29 times in seven games this season, making 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Personnel dept.

Mitchell Trubisky’s brief appearance last week was a painful one for the Chicago Bears’ former starting quarterback.

Trubisky injured his right shoulder when he was tackled running the ball on his lone snap in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Matt Nagy said.

Nagy said Trubisky is rehabbing and the Bears aren’t sure how long he will be out.

... The Broncos placed starting defensive end Shelby Harris and practice squad offensive lineman Darrin Paulo on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday and canceled practice for the second time in six days.

... The Eagles lost their quarantine quarterback after Josh McCown was signed to the Texans’ active roster.