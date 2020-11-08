Sunday's NFL: Josh Allen, Bills torch Seahawks defense

Associated Press

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Josh Allen regained his early-season groove by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks, 44-34, on Sunday.

Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Buffalo (7-2) matched its best record through nine games since 1993, a season that ended with the Jim Kelly-led Bills making their fourth consecutive, and final, Super Bowl appearance.

Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing, becoming the first Bills player to top 300 yards four times in one season since Drew Bledsoe did it seven times in 2002. The Bills offense came alive after Allen combined for just 846 yards passing and five touchdowns — including one rushing — in splitting the previous four games.

The Seahawks (6-2) blew an opportunity to match to match their best record through eight games. They were 7-1 in 2013.

Seattle became the NFL’s sixth team to score 25 or more points in each of its first eight games, but was undone by turnovers and a defense that surrendered 420 yards.

The 44 points allowed were the most in coach Pete Carroll’s 11 seasons in Seattle and the most for the franchise since a 48-10 loss at Green Bay on Dec. 27, 2009. It was just the eighth time since Week 9 of the 2011 season the Carroll-led Seahawks have lost by 10 points or more.

Wilson has turned the ball over seven times in his past three games, after throwing a season-worst three interceptions in a 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona two weeks ago.

He finished 28 of 41 for 390 yards with two touchdowns.

Though Buffalo never trailed, the game was decided in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, when the Bills scored touchdowns over a span of 2:49 to open a 41-20 lead. Zack Moss scored on a 1-yard run, one play after Allen converted a third-and-16 by hitting John Brown on a 33-yard catch-and-run.

Facing third and 25 on Seattle’s next possession, Wilson threw his second interception. Tre’Davious White broke off covering tight end Jacob Hollister to jump in front of a pass intended for DK Metcalf. White returned it to the Seattle 3, and Allen scored on a sweep on the next play.

Wilson provided the Seahawks a breath of life with a 55-yard touchdown pass to David Moore. But on Seattle’s next possession, linebacker A.J. Klein burst around the left side of the line untouched and blindsided Wilson to force the fumble, which he recovered at Seattle’s 19 with 6:30 remaining.

Allen carved up a Seahawks defense that entered allowing 28.5 points per game and had already surrendered 500 yards of offense three times this season.

Set up by Andre Roberts’ game-opening 60-yard kickoff return, Allen needed three plays to hit Isaiah McKenzie for a 25-yard touchdown.

On the next possession, the Bills faced third down just once on a 10-play, 75-yard drive Allen capped by hitting tight end Tyler Kroft in the back of the end zone.

Buffalo’s third touchdown drive featured Allen going 5 of 5 for 75 yards, including a 4-yard TD pass to a wide-open Gabriel Davis over the middle.

Allen’s 24 completions and 282 yards passing in the first half alone were both the most by a Bills player since at least 1991.

More games

►(At) Kansas City 33, Carolina 31: Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill each went over 100 yards receiving, and the Chiefs held on to beat the Panthers when Joey Slye missed a 67-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play.

The Chiefs (8-1) were left clinging to the lead when Christian McCaffrey, just back from his ankle injury, scored from a yard out with 1:26 to go. The Panthers’ onside kick was recovered by Kansas City, but they used their three timeouts to get the ball back, and Teddy Bridgewater’s 23-yard pass to Curtis Samuel with 9 seconds remaining gave them hope.

Carolina (3-6) tried to get a bit closer with a pass to McCaffrey, but the incompletion brought on Slye, who had plenty of leg with the wind behind him. His kick dropped just outside the uprights, though, allowing the Chiefs to escape.

Slye also missed a 65-yard attempt late in a 27-24 loss to New Orleans in Week 7.

McCaffrey finished with 18 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score. Bridgewater threw for 310 yards and two TDs with Samuel catching nine balls for 105 yards and the other score.

Kelce had 10 catches for 159 yards and Hill had nine for 113 and a pair of scores, helping the pass-happy Chiefs climb out of an early 14-3 hole and head into their bye with a bunch of new milestones and a big surge of momentum.

►Baltimore 24, (at) Indianapolis 10: Lamar Jackson turned up the tempo in the second half, and the Ravens broke the NFL record for consecutive 20-point games in their win over the Colts.

After Gus Edwards’ 1-yard plunge gave Baltimore the lead midway through the third quarter, Jackson sealed the win with a 9-yard TD run.

The Ravens (6-2) have scored 20 or more points 31 straight times — breaking a tie with Denver, which set the mark from 2012-14.

Baltimore has won 10 straight road games, the league’s longest active streak, and earned the franchise’s first win at Indianapolis in seven tries. The Ravens also had lost 20 straight games when trailing at halftime.

It was the first home loss for Indy (5-3) this season.

And, not surprisingly, the league’s reigning MVP turned the game this time by starting the second half with no-huddle against a stingy Colts defense. It changed everything after a sluggish first half in which the Ravens’ defense kept them in the game.

►(At) Tennessee 24, Chicago 17: Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the Titans never trailed as they beat the Bears to snap a two-game skid.

The Titans (6-2) avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis.

They got big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee.

Cornerback Desmond King picked up a fumble and ran 63 yards for a TD only days after the Titans picked up the 2018 All-Pro from the Chargers for a sixth-round pick. King didn’t join Tennessee until Saturday after clearing COVID-19 testing protocols and put the Titans up 17-0 late in the third quarter.

The Bears (5-4) came in trailing Green Bay in the NFC North dealing with their own injuries and COVID-19 issues. Chicago lost its third straight despite the defense coming up with three sacks and holding the NFL’s fifth-best offense to a season-low 228 yards.

Nick Foles made it interesting with a pair of TD passes within the final minutes. Amani Hooker recovered the Bears’ onside kick attempt for Tennessee with about a minute left.

►Houston 27, (at) Jacksonville 25: Deshaun Watson had touchdowns passes of 57 and 77 yards, the second one appearing to come after the play clock expired, and the Texans beat the Jaguars for their sixth straight win in the series.

Jacksonville (1-7) lost its seventh straight and barely avoided making NFL history. The Jaguars would have become the first to allow at least 30 points in seven consecutive games in a single season. Instead, they will share the record with the 1968 Denver Broncos and the 1984 Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville had a chance to tie it late, but rookie Jake Luton’s 2-point conversion pass to DJ Chark landed at his feet. Luton, a sixth-round draft pick making his NFL debut in place of Gardner Minshew, scrambled for 13 yards to make it a two-point game with 1:39 remaining.

Luton stiff-armed rookie Jon Greenard and then spun away from Keion Crossen and into the end zone. Crossen recovered an onside kick that helped Houston (2-6) ice the game.

Both of Houston’s victories this season came against the Jaguars.

Watson was instrumental in each. He threw for 281 yards and two scores in this one, which came three weeks after his 301-yard, two-touchdown passing performance in Houston.

Extra points

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday.

The new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season. Carroll said he didn’t feel it appropriate to announce the agreement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carroll’s previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018.

... Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team, which is on a bye this week and scheduled to host Houston next weekend, released a statement saying it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.

Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.