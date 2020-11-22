Sunday's NFL: Henry’s TD run in OT lifts Titans over skidding Ravens 30-24

David Ginsburg

Associated Press

Baltimore — Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory Sunday.

Running against a patchwork Ravens defensive line, Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.

It was reminiscent of Henry’s outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC Divisional playoff.

After forcing a punt to begin overtime, Tennessee (7-3) moved 73 yards on six plays to get back on track after losing three of its previous four games.

Baltimore (6-4) has lost two straight and three of four. Until the fourth quarter, the Ravens did a decent job of stopping Henry without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle).

Tennessee trailed 21-10 early in the third quarter and 21-16 late in regulation before launching a 90-yard drive featuring the running of Henry and some precise throws by Ryan Tannehill.

On third down from the Baltimore 14, A. J. Brown caught a short pass on the right side and broke four tackles before scoring while standing up with 2:18 left. Tannehill ran in the conversion to make it 24-21.

Lamar Jackson then drove the Ravens to the Tennessee 10 before Justin Tucker kicked a 29-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Jackson went 17 for 29 for 186 yards and J.K. Dobbins, seeing the most extensive action of his first NFL season with Baltimore, ran for 70 yards on 15 carries and scored a second-quarter touchdown.

Baltimore went up 21-10 early in the second half on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews.

The Titans used a pair of field goals by Stephen Gostkowski to close to 21-16, setting the stage for a thrilling fourth quarter.

Baltimore allowed the Titans to march 79 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession, but bounced back to take a 14-10 halftime lead.

Henry had only 37 yards rushing on 13 carries in the first half.

More NFL games

►(At) New Orleans 24, Atlanta 9: Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the Saints beat the Falcons for their seventh straight victory.

With 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees sidelined at least three games with multiple rib fractures, Saints coach Sean Payton gave Hill the nod over offseason free-agent acquisition Jameis Winston.

Hill, who started his career as a utility player with the Saints in 2017, looked comfortable running the scheme Payton designed for him this week. He completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3%) without an interception and used his all-around athleticism to run intermittently on scrambles or designed read-option plays, finishing with a team-high 51 yards rushing.

He had a considerably better day than Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who was sacked eight times and finished 19-of-37 passing for 232 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions to defensive backs Marcus Williams and Janoris Jenkins. Cameron Jordan sacked Ryan three times, while Trey Hendrickson and David Onyemata each had two sacks.

Because of Hill’s unconventional role, with duties ranging from change-of-pace option QB to tight end and special teams, he had played in 46 previous NFL games before finally getting his first start under center.

He entered having thrown just five passes with four completions for 86 yards this season, and was 10 of 18 for 205 yards in his career, leaving him relatively unproven as a passer.

Not anymore. Despite a level of athleticism that would have made scrambling a tempting default choice, he regularly showed patience and poise in the pocket and delivered accurate passes moments before impact from onrushing defenders.

Hill was among the last to leave the field after the game, raising one hand to acknowledge cheers of the pandemic-limited crowd of about 6,000.

All that was missing was a first-career scoring pass – in part because of how effective the Saints were running the ball. Alvin Kamara scored New Orleans’ first TD on a 3-yard run, Hill scored the second on a keeper on fourth down from the Atlanta 2, and Hill’s second TD came on a 10-yard scramble.

Kamara, Hill and Latavius Murray powered a ground game that netted 168 yards, which helped the Saints (8-2) sustain drives that consumed a total of 33:41.

New Orleans’ second-ranked run defense held Atlanta to 52 yards rushing, and the Saints defense did not allow a touchdown for the second time in three games – with only one touchdown given up in between.

The Falcons (3-7) struck first with a field goal set up by Ryan’s 46-yard completion to Calvin Ridley and led 9-3 on three Younghoe Koo kicks before the Saints responded with 21 straight points.

►(At) Cleveland 22, Philadelphia 17: Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon stepped up with star Myles Garrett out with COVID-19 by getting three sacks and a safety, and the Cleveland Browns stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a wet victory over the Eagles.

Hunt’s leaping 5-yard score came shortly after a dazzling 54-yard run by Nick Chubb as the Browns (7-3) finally found traction in their running game in a constant downpour.

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki. The Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Garrett.

Wentz’s 4-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert pulled the Eagles (3-6-1) within 22-17, but the Browns recovered an onside kick and secured win No. 7 – one more than they had in 2019 – under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

On Friday, the Browns placed Garrett, the NFL sacks leader, on the COVID-19 list, and it’s not known when they’ll get him back. But his teammates stepped up.

Chubb and Hunt combined on the game’s biggest sequence in the fourth quarter.

After the Eagles closed within 12-10 on Jake Elliott’s 43-yard field goal, Hunt went on his long run, which included him flattening defensive end Joe Ostman with a stiff arm.

Two plays later, Hunt swept right and jumped over an unsuspecting Mills near the goal line to put the Browns up 19-10.

It was another tough day for Wentz and the Eagles, plagued by inconsistency and hurt by injuries all season. Wentz made a bad choice on his pick to Takitaki, threw a late interception – his 14th this season – and was sacked five times. Wentz has been sacked a league-leading 40 times.

Cody Parkey kicked two field goals as the Browns went 2-1 in three straight home games played in awful weather conditions.

Vernon, who plays on the opposite side from Garrett, gave the Browns a 12-7 lead in the third quarter when he brought down Wentz in the end zone.

Wentz’s hesitation helped set up Takitaki’s easy TD. Philly’s quarterback had an open receiver toward the near sideline, but he tried instead to swing the ball to Sanders in the flat just as he was hit from the side by blitzing cornerback Denzel Ward. The throw sailed to Takitaki, who went untouched for the score.

Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect.

►Pittsburgh 27, (at) Jacksonville 3: Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record with a win in Jacksonville.

Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras.

Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defenses. Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores.

Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.

James Conner ran 13 times for 89 yards, showing some life for a struggling ground game.

Of course, it all came against one of the NFL’s worst and most dysfunctional franchises. The Jaguars (1-9) tied a single-season record by losing its ninth straight.

Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, a game captain, tipped one pass that led to Fitzpatrick’s first pick at the 2-yard line. The Steelers turned that into a touchdown that turned the game in the second quarter.

Fellow rookie James Robinson was Jacksonville’s lone bright spot. He ran 17 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

The Jaguars dropped to 41-100 in owner Shad Khan’s nine-year tenure. He tied former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100 losses. Khan hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.

►(At) Washington 20, Cincinnati 9: Top pick Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington past the Bengals to keep his team in the thick of the NFC East race.

Burrow, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback, was injured early in the third quarter when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass. His left leg bent awkwardly, and he couldn’t put any weight on it, ending his day at 22-of-34 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown.

His season appears over, too. Burrow tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

Burrow’s departure allowed Smith and Washington (3-7) to take over and move a half-game back of Philadelphia for first place in the NFL’s weakest division. Just after Burrow left, the 36-year-old Smith – who broke his right tibia and fibula on the same field just over two years ago – led a go-ahead, 55-yard scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard TD pass to Steven Sims.

In his second start since that gruesome injury Nov. 18, 2018, Smith was 17-of-25 for 166 yards and had a pass intercepted after it was tipped late in the first half.

Washington rookie running back Antonio Gibson ran for 94 yards and a TD.

Burrow’s replacement, Ryan Finley, couldn’t do much for Cincinnati (2-7-1), which didn’t punt once in the first half with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner at the helm. Finley was 3 of 10 for 30 yards and an interception in the final minutes.