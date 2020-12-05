Saturday's NFL: Titans suspend top pick Wilson vs. Browns for violating team rules

Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have suspended top draft pick, Isaiah Wilson, for Sunday’s game for violating club rules after already declaring the rookie out against the Cleveland Browns.

The Titans announced the move while elevating linebacker Tuzar Skipper as a COVID-19 replacement and offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse from the practice squad for the game. Both will revert back after the game.

Tennessee didn’t specify what Wilson did in placing him on the reserve-suspended list. The No. 29 pick overall out of Georgia made his season debut last week, playing three offensive snaps and one on special teams even with the Titans having a pair of tackles on injured reserve.

Wilson has had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the first at the beginning of training camp.

He had only been off the reserve/COVID-19 list 12 days in August before Tennessee State University police responded to the smell of marijuana at an off-campus apartment on Aug. 15 and wrote that the player went to the second-floor balcony where he appeared to briefly consider jumping.

The rookie was arrested in September and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.

Wilson was added to the injury report Thursday with an illness that kept him from practicing Thursday or Friday.

Ex-NFL player arrested

Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict, a linebacker who in 2019 received the most severe punishment in league history for an on-field infraction, was arrested in Las Vegas, according to court records.

Online records for Las Vegas Justice Court said Burfict was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. The records did not list a defense attorney for Burfict who could comment on his behalf about the allegation.

Burfict, 30, was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

Police officials did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press and circumstances of Burfict’s arrest weren’t immediately available.

Burfict was playing for the Oakland Raiders when the NFL on Sept. 30, 2019, suspended him for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

The league cited “repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules” by Burfict, and his appeal of the suspension was denied.

It was the third time Burfict had been suspended for a dangerous hit on the field to go along with several others that led to fines.

Burfict played parts of eight NFL seasons, seven of which were with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals released Burfict in March 2019.

Personnel dept.

The Seahawks placed Bryan Mone (Michigan) on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making the injured defensive tackle the first Seattle player to land on the list during the regular season. Mone (ankle) has been on injured reserve due and was not eligible to play this week against the Giants. Mone has appeared in eight games this season.

... Packers center Corey Linsley (knee) has gone on IR.

... Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (knee) was activated after missing four games.