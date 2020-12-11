Friday's NFL: Belichick not ready to move on from Newton as Patriots’ QB

Joe Reedy

Associated Press

Inglewood, Calif. — Bill Belichick wasn’t about to let a quarterback controversy develop, even in the immediate aftermath of one of the New England Patriots’ worst offensive showings in years.

When Belichick was asked after Thursday night’s 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams if he would stick with Cam Newton or decide to give Jarrett Stidham an extended tryout, the longtime coach didn’t waver.

“Glad you asked that. Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said when asked who would start on Dec. 20 against Miami.

Newton completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards with an interception and ended the night with a 53.9 passer rating. Stidham came on in the fourth quarter for the second straight week and was 5 of 7 for 27 yards.

Newton spoke before Belichick and said it wasn’t his call on who should play QB.

“I just have to keep doing what I am asked with the mentality of trying to get better,” he said.

The Patriots had run the ball on more than 65% of their plays in wins over Arizona and the LA Chargers, but that plan wasn’t going to be feasible after they fell behind 10-0 less than 10 minutes into the game.

New England fell behind 17-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Kenny Young intercepted a pass intended for Damien Harris and ran it back 79 yards for a touchdown.

“That type of play is all anticipation. I thought he got past the defender and tried to lead him. Obviously that didn’t happen and ended up being a turnover the other way,” Newton said.

The Patriots drove down to the Rams 2 on their next series, but Newton was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal when he had nowhere to go or pitch to on an option.

New England was held without an offensive TD for the second time this season and 15th since Belichick became coach in 2000.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Newton said of the Rams. “We have to be better and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays. We didn’t play a good style or brand tonight.”

Since throwing for 365 yards against Houston on Nov. 22, Newton has passed for a total of 172 in the last three games combined.

Big Board goes to NFL

Whatever free time Steve Kornacki has on Sundays, he is following the New England Patriots and trying to figure out if they have any hope of keeping their postseason streak alive.

That’s why it made perfect sense for NBC to make him part of the network’s NFL coverage.

Kornacki, the breakout star of MSNBC’s election coverage, will continue to be a part of NBC’s “Football Night in America” after his debut appearance last Sunday. Kornacki will be on for the pregame show and during halftime of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

“I’ve been a football fan pretty much my whole life. So to get a shot to be on something that I’d be watching anyway is pretty cool,” Kornacki said. “What we’re trying to do is attach probabilities to sort of add a layer to the playoff picture, rather than just one through seven and who is in. I hope people found that useful but from my own standpoint, I had a blast doing it.”

Kornacki said discussions began about appearing on Sunday nights shortly after the election. NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said the idea came out of a meeting when Greg Hughes, NBC Sports senior vice president of communications, mentioned that Kornacki was a big football fan.

Both sides spent a couple of weeks discussing the best formats to present information and the right graphics to use before Kornacki made his debut.

“It’s a different canvas to paint on, and he certainly painted a cool picture,” Flood said. “It was wonderful to have Steve engaged in every process of it. You know, designing the graphics that were user friendly to him that made him feel like he was in an environment that they could execute.”

Kornacki’s analysis of polls and voting on the big board has been a part of MSNBC’s election coverage since 2014, but the political correspondent rocketed to popularity this year with the increased focus on the election. Kornacki’s touch screen and beige khakis became trending topics on social media. Even MSNBC got in the act by showing a “Kornacki Cam” on the lower right portion of the screen during commercials.

Kornacki is amazed that he has become a pop culture icon.

“I did not foresee any of that or could not have planned any of that,” he said. “When I was doing the results Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, I was really filtering out kind of everything else. But I had enough friends and family sending me things by the end of the week that I got a sense of it. It has surprised me as much as I think it has probably surprised other people.”

Kornacki, who grew up in Massachusetts, is likely to only briefly mention the Patriots on Sunday after their postseason hopes took a major hit with Thursday night’s 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Flood admires Kornacki because of the way he was able to multitask and process multiple streams of information quickly, much in the same way an analyst does during a game.

“I’m someone who’s scared to death of math, as many Americans are,” Flood said. “And this guy made it so friendly.”

Personnel dept.

New Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the game against the Cardinals on Sunday. Jones was a full participant in practice for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Backup Colt McCoy was 13-of-22 for 105 yards, a TD and an interception in the Giants’ 17-12 win over the Seahawks last week.

... Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder), wide receiver Denzel Mims (non-injury), right guard Greg Van Roten (toe) and safeties Ashtyn Davis (foot) and Bennett Jackson (hamstring) were all ruled out for the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

... The Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders (hip) and Adoree Jackson (hip) against the Jaguars on Sunday. Defensive lineman Teair Tart’s one-game suspension also was upheld for stepping on an opponent in last week’s loss to Cleveland

... The Cowboys placed tackle Cameron Erving (knee) on injured reserve with a sprained knee, ending the tackle’s season because it’s his second stint on IR.

... Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), right tackle Trent Brown (positive COVID test) nd safety Johnathan Abram (knee) are questionable for this week’s key showdown with the Colts.

... The Texans have placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

... The Steelers have placed linebacker Vince Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

.... Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.