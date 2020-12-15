Monday's NFL: Jackson returns to save Ravens with 47-42 win over Browns

Tom Withers

Associated Press

Cleveland – Lamar Jackson emerged from the locker room, saved the game and maybe Baltimore’s season.

Back on the field after being sidelined by cramps, Jackson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and then set up Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with two seconds left, helping the Ravens to a wild 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns that helped them stay in the playoff picture.

A Monday night game dripping with playoff intensity delivered with endless drama and stunning twists.

Tucker, who made 70 straight field goals inside 40 yards before he missed last week, had plenty of distance on his kick to give the Ravens (8-5) a much-needed win.

It was a gut punch for the Browns (9-4), who had rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead while Jackson was out.

The Browns had one last chance after Tucker’s kick, but a series of laterals on the final play ended with a safety that affected gamblers all over the country. The Ravens were favored by three on the opening line.

The NFL’s top two rushing teams combined for nine rushing touchdowns, tying a league record set in 1922.

Jackson rushed for two touchdowns while rescuing his teammates, who have overcome a COVID-19 outbreak and numerous scheduled changes so far in 2020.

With the Ravens down 42-35, Jackson returned from the locker after backup quarterback Trace McSorley suffered a leg injury when he slipped on a slick FirstEnergy Stadium field that was tough for players to cut on all night.

On fourth-and-5, Jackson calmly rolled to his right and found a wide-open Brown in the middle of the field and he easily outran Cleveland’s defenders for the TD.

But Baker Mayfield wasn’t going to be denied. He drove the Browns 75 yards, hitting running back Kareem Hunt for a 22-yard TD pass with 1:04 left.

Jackson then showed why he’s a superstar.

The reigning NFL MVP completed two straight passes to tight end Mark Andrews for 28 yards and moved the Ravens in range for Tucker, one of the most accurate kickers in league history.

Mayfield had shaken off a costly interception and brought the Browns back, scrambling from the pocket a la Jackson and scoring on a run with 6:33 left.

Cleveland looked like a different team – like a playoff team.

Jackson was playing in his second game since returning from the COVID-19 list. Before he left late in the third quarter with the Ravens leading 34-20, he had rushed for 124 yards and two TDs.

Niners mull QB change

After watching Nick Mullens’ turnovers cost the San Francisco 49ers a game despite a strong defensive effort, coach Kyle Shanahan said it might be time for a change at quarterback.

Shanahan said he would consider benching Mullens for C.J. Beathard after two giveaways led to defensive touchdowns for Washington in the Niners’ 23-15 loss on Sunday.

“I’m up for anything right now,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see how that goes the next couple days.”

The game turned on the two turnovers by Mullens that turned into Washington’s only two touchdowns on the day. Da’Ron Payne knocked the ball loose on a sack with San Francisco protecting a 7-6 lead late in the first half. Rookie Chase Young scooped it up and ran 47 yards for the score that put Washington up for good.

Then in the third quarter, Mullens missed Kyle Juszczyk on an outlet pass that Kamren Curl returned 76 yards for another TD.

“The way we’ve been turning the ball over so much, I need to decide if changing of quarterbacks will help or not,” Shanahan said. “It’s very tough to win football games the way we’ve been turning the ball over.”

The Niners have committed multiple turnovers in seven straight games, becoming just the second team in the past eight seasons with a streak that long.

Mullens has nine giveaways in five starts since starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with his second ankle injury this season.

Raiders fire D-coordinator

After watching the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense get gashed for more than 200 yards rushing for a second straight game and his team allow at least 30 points for the eighth time in 12 games, Jon Gruden fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Gruden announced the move shortly after the Raiders (7-6) got overwhelmed in a 44-27 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday that dealt a severe blow to their playoff hopes. Defensive line coach and former Lions head coach Rod Marinelli will take over as coordinator for the rest of the season.

In nearly three full seasons with Guenther running the defense, the Raiders ranked last in points allowed per game (28.4), last in sacks (60), 31st in yards per play allowed (6.04), 30th in takeaways (47) and 29th in passer rating against (29th).

After showing some signs of progress early in the season, the defense has fallen apart in recent weeks, starting with allowing a winning TD drive to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 11.