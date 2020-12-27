Sunday's NFL: Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North

Will Graves

Associated Press

Pittsburgh — The Pittsburgh Steelers are AFC North champions. Finally.

Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title with a stunningly improbable 28-24 victory on Sunday.

Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.

Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.

The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.

Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers’ heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.

Rivers finished 22 of 35 for 270 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns but basically disappeared in the second half.

The victory ended a baffling funk in Pittsburgh, which remained unbeaten through the first three months of the season. All that magic disappeared in December. Injuries chipped away at the linebacking group in particular. The lack of any consistent running game put more pressure on Roethlisberger to pick up the slack.

None of it worked. And while the Steelers tried to stay upbeat, they hardly looked playoff-worthy during what looked like a freefall after the Colts did whatever they wanted in the first half.

Despite missing both starting offensive tackles, Indianapolis spent the first half running right over the NFL’s second-ranked defense. A 6-yard Taylor burst up the middle on Indianapolis’ first drive gave the Colts the early lead. The rookie’s second score — a bruising 1-yard plunge in which he absorbed four hits before stretching across the goal line — were part of an early deluge as the Colts built a 24-7 lead.

Yet all it took was one throw, a line drive from Roethlisberger to a diving Johnson, to bring the Steelers back to life. An hour later Pittsburgh walked off the Heinz Field turf assured of its first division title since 2017 and at least one home playoff game.

Now their regular-season finale at Cleveland seems relatively meaningless (at least to the Steelers). Meanwhile, the Colts head into the finale against Jacksonville with their playoff status uncertain.

More NFL

►Cincinnati 37, (at) Houston 31: Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years.

The Texans were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal after that to seal the victory.

It’s the first road win for second-year coach Zac Taylor and the first time the Bengals (4-10-1) won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018.

The Bengals have won two games in a row for the first time this season after upsetting the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.

The Texans led 31-27 after Darren Fells carried two defenders into the end zone at the end of a 22-yard reception with about six minutes to go.

Perine, who had a season-high 95 yards rushing, gave Cincinnati the lead when he bulled into the end zone for the go-ahead score with less than two minutes to go.

Brandon Allen returned after missing last week’s game with a knee injury and threw for a career-high 371 yards with two touchdowns for the Bengals.

Watson threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns and David Johnson ran for a season-high 128 yards and had a rushing touchdown and a TD reception as the Texans (4-11) tied a season-high with their fourth straight loss.

►(At) Baltimore 27, NY Giants 13: Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half, and the surging Ravens beat the Giants to gain control of their own fate in the AFC playoff chase.

Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.

The Giants (5-10) lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the postseason.

Daniel Jones started at quarterback for New York after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His passing numbers — 24-for-41 for 252 yards — were reflective of the heavy pressure he received from Baltimore’s relentless rush.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, completed 17 of 26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 80 yards as part of a rushing attack that eclipsed 100 yards for the 38th consecutive game.

Gus Edwards rushed for 85 yards and rookie J.K. Dobbins gained 77 yards on the ground before leaving with a chest injury.

►(At) Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14: Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a win over Atlanta.

The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.

The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the postseason begins in two weeks.

The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defense forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.

Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.

Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.

Ryan finished with 300 yards passing and two touchdowns. Calvin Ridley had five catches for 130 yards.

►Chicago 41, (at) Jacksonville 17: The Jaguars took care of business against the Bears, losing their 14th consecutive game and moving a step closer to locking up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.

Hello, Trevor Lawrence?

Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears pounded the Jaguars in a game that meant as much to Jacksonville’s long-term future as it did to Chicago’s short-term fate.

The Bears (8-7), who gained control of their postseason path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home.

The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, can secure the top pick for the first time in franchise history by losing at Indianapolis next week.

Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score. Trubisky’s performance was far from perfect. His interception came in the end zone late in the first half — he inexplicably scrambled and threw into a crowd — with the Bears in field-goal range, and he nearly had another early in the third.