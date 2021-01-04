Monday's NFL: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs facing DUI case after crash in Vegas

Ken Ritter

Associated Press

Las Vegas — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport, authorities said.

A Las Vegas police report said Jacobs, 22, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his forehead after an air bag deployed when the 2019 Acura NSX sports car he was driving crashed into a tunnel wall at the Las Vegas airport, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.

Police at the scene determined the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Jacobs was impaired by alcohol, and blood was drawn at the hospital, Bauman said. Laboratory results can take several weeks.

Jacobs was booked at the Clark County jail on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge and released without bail pending a court appearance March 8, said his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

The attorneys noted that no charge was immediately filed by prosecutors.

“We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged,” they said.

Jacobs lives in Las Vegas, Chesnoff said.

It was not immediately clear if Jacobs had just returned to Las Vegas from Denver, where the Raiders defeated the Broncos, 32-31, in their final NFL regular-season game. That was less than 12 hours before the 4:43 a.m. crash.

“The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs,” team spokesman Will Kiss said in a statement. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”

Elway to hire GM

John Elway announced a major change in the Broncos’ football operations, saying he’ll hire a general manager who will report to him but have final say on the draft, free agency and the roster.

Elway, who has been GM since 2011, will remain as president of football operations in 2021, the final year of his contract.

“As part of a transition I’ve thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff,” Elway said in a statement.

Elway said head coach Vic Fangio will have a say in who’s hired as GM, as will team president Joe Ellis, and his new GM will be “empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic.”

Non-playoff draft order set

The NFL confirmed the order for next April’s draft picks for the 18 non-playoff qualifiers, with tiebreakers determined by the ease of a team’s schedule.

Jacksonville (1-15), which won its opener and lost its next 15 games, has the top selection, which it clinched in Week 16.

The New York Jets (2-14) were the only two-win team and will go second in the April 29-May 1 draft scheduled to occur in Cleveland. The Detroit Lions go seventh.

The order for the 14 playoff teams will be determined by when they exit the postseason and their regular-season records, plus necessary tiebreakers.

Extra points

The Panthers have begun their search for a new general manager. A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have requested permission to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Browns vide president of player personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The team is also expected to interview former Giants general manager Jerry Reese.

... Browns starting defensive end Olivier Vernon ruptured his Achilles tendon during Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh and is done for the season.

... An MRI performed on Mike Evans’ injured left knee showed no structural damage and the receiver’s status for Tampa Bay’s first playoff game in 13 years is day to day.