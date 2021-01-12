Tuesday's NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers says he's guest hosting on 'Jeopardy!'

Associated Press

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on “Jeopardy!” during the offseason.

The show is using a series of interim hosts to replace Alex Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8.

Rodgers was a winning “Celebrity Jeopardy!” contestant in 2015. Rodgers, an All-Pro quarterback and two-time MVP, is preparing to lead the Packers into their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday with the Los Angeles Rams

“The show has been so special to me over the years,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “It’s been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years — 6 o’clock, watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015, that was a dream come true. It really was. To be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment. We’re all obviously sad about his passing.”



Colts lost, but he plays on

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer is back with the Packers, giving him an opportunity to compete in playoff games for different teams on back-to-back weekends.

Veldheer, 33, who was with the Packers late season, was the Colts’ starting left tackle for their final two games, including a 27-24 AFC first-round playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Because the Colts merely elevated him from the practice squad for game day and didn’t officially sign him to their 53-man roster, the Packers were able to sign him this week.



Extra points

The Browns placed guard Michael Dunn and cornerback Robert Jackson on injured reserve, losing two players who started in Sunday’s playoff win at Pittsburgh while Pro Bowler Joel Bitonio and top cornerback Denzel Ward remain out because of the coronavirus.

... Anthony Castonzo, 32, the Colts longtime left tackle, announced his retirement.

He had been an anchor on Indy’s offensive line since he was the No. 22 overall draft pick in 2011.

... The Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator with the task of turning around one of the league’s worst units.

... The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown out the manslaughter conviction for the man who shot former Saints star Will Smith to death in 2016. It’s unclear whether Cardell Hayes will be tried again.

... The National Football League saw its audience decline for the past weekend’s first round of postseason games despite TV networks trying to extend their broadcasts to new audiences.

... The Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft.

Bloomberg News contributed.