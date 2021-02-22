Monday's NFL: Four-time Pro Bowl guard Iupati retires after 11 seasons

Associated Press

Four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Mike Iupati says he’s retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL with three NFC West teams.

Iupati told The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington on Monday that his body told him it was time to step away.

Iupati made four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-15, the first three with San Francisco and the final one with Arizona. He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 with the 49ers.

Iupati spent five seasons in San Francisco after the 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Idaho. He played for Arizona for four seasons and spent his final two years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Iupati started 139 of 140 regular-season games in his career. But he was limited to just 10 games this past season for Seattle.

The Seahawks tweeted congratulations to Iupati on his decision to retire.

Mahomes becomes father

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, are parents to a girl.

Matthews announced the Sunday birth of Sterling Skye Mahomes in a tweet. The birth came two weeks after Mahomes and Kansas City lost 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes and Matthews had announced their engagement in September, the Kansas City Star reported. The next month, the couple used their dogs as part of a gender reveal, and Mahomes tweeted that he was going to be a #GirlDad.

“It’s extremely exciting,” Mahomes said last year after announcing Matthews’ pregnancy. “Being able to grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL – for that stuff to start happening and really coming to truth, it’s really cool.”

In celebration of the birth, Union Station in Kansas City was lit up with pink and white lights Sunday night.

Extra points

The Baltimore Ravens promoted Craig Ver Steeg to running backs coach. Ver Steeg, 60, is a 38-year coaching veteran who most recently served as the Ravens’ senior assistant/running backs coach from 2019-20. The opening was created when Matt Weiss left to become the quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh, brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

... The Carolina Panthers have agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agent wide receivers Brandon Zylstra and Keith Kirkwood, a person familiar with the situation told AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the signings.