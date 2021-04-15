Raiders waive former Michigan standout Maurice Hurst

The Detroit News

Maurice Hurst is looking for a new NFL home.

The former Michigan defensive lineman was waived Thursday by the Las Vegas Raiders, the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years," Hurst tweeted. "It's been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told."

Hurst played 40 games with the Raiders, including 14 starts. But, his role appears to have shrunk with the Raiders. After starting 10 of 13 games and playing in 46% of his team's defensive snaps as a rookie in 2018, Hurst started just three of 11 games last season, playing in 25% of his team's snaps. HIs season was hampered by ankle and calf injuries.

Las Vegas also hired a new defensive coordinator this offseason in Gus Bradley.

Hurst owns eight career sacks — four coming during his rookie season — and 76 total tackles.

Hurst was a first-team All-American by the Associated Press as a senior at Michigan. A first-team All-Big Ten defensive lineman, he finished that season with 59 tackles, including 13.5 for loss and five sacks.