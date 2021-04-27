Tuesday's NFL: Dolphins send veteran guard Ereck Flowers back to Washington

Associated Press

Miami — The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal Tuesday that also included a swap of late-round draft picks.

The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team’s previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.

He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.

The deal frees up needed salary-cap space for the Dolphins, and slightly increases the chance they’ll take Oregon right tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 6 pick in the draft Thursday. But they’re still expected to choose a pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa with their top choice.

By returning to Washington, Flowers provides insurance in case the team loses right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency after the 2021 season. Scherff will be playing on the franchise tag for a second consecutive year.

Extra points

Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33.

The Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents’ home in Valdosta, Georgia.

Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville.

Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses. He had 10 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.

… R&B artist Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City, prosecutors announced.

Mike Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County prosecutor’s office, said there is “insufficient evidence” to bring charges and that police were notified of the decision late last week.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested and jailed overnight in January. Police have said he scuffled with officers during his arrest.

Authorities accused Songz of not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the game between the Chiefs and the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.