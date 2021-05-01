Waterford Mott product Dez Fitzpatrick heads to Titans in fourth round of NFL Draft

Louisville receiver and Farmington Hills native Dez Fitzpatrick didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on the third and final day of the NFL Draft.

Fitzpatrick, who played his high school ball at Farmington and Waterford Mott, was selected with the fourth pick of Round 4 — No. 109 overall — by Tennessee on Saturday after the Titans made a trade with the Carolina Panthers to move up.

During his four-year career at Louisville, Fitzpatrick (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) recorded 154 receptions for 2,589 yards and 21 touchdowns and averaged 16.8 yards per reception. He put up his best numbers this past season, when he caught 43 passes for 833 yards and three scores in 11 games.

“I feel like I’m a complete receiver, that I can do everything,” Fitzpatrick told The Detroit News this week. “Stuff I need to work on, looking the ball into the catch, sometimes I try to run without the ball, and I know at the next level the defensive backs are going to be scratching and clawing.”

At Tennessee, Fitzpatrick joins a wide receiver room that’s led by A.J. Brown and Josh Reynolds, a free-agent addition, and will help offset the loss of former Western Michigan standout Corey Davis, who signed with the Jets.

