Wednesday's NFL: Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge

Associated Press

Seattle — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was booked into a jail in Seattle on Wednesday morning, accused of “Burglary Domestic Violence.”

The King County Correctional Facility lists Sherman as being booked at 6:08 a.m. Online records say bail was denied, though it was unlikely Sherman would have had a court appearance yet.

The incident is being investigated as a felony. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney and no other details were immediately available.

The National Football League Players Association, the union that represents NFL players, said in a statement it was monitoring the situation.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,’’ the statement said.

Sherman become a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.

He left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and then played three seasons with San Francisco.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent.

Trio to be honored

Bum Phillips and Jeff Fisher and former general manager Floyd Reese will be the newest members of the Tennessee Titans’ ring of honor.

The Titans announced the trio will be inducted this season with Phillips being honored Sept. 26 during a game against Indianapolis.

Phillips took over the then-Houston Oilers after eight losing seasons and led them to back-to-back AFC championship games as part of the “Luv Ya Blue” era. His .608 winning percentage is the best for a coach with at least two full seasons at 59-38.

Fisher remains the franchise’s winningest coach with two AFC championship games, and he led the renamed Titans to the 2000 Super Bowl after overseeing the team’s relocation to Tennessee. Under Fisher, the Titans tied the St. Louis Rams for the most wins between 1999 and 2003 with 61.

Reese spent 21 years with the franchise starting as a position coach and is the winningest general manager in the team’s history with 11 playoff berths during his tenure. Reese hired Fisher as head coach, drafted 2003 AP NFL co-MVP Steve McNair, Eddie George, Jevon Kearse and claimed Frank Wycheck off waivers.