Monday's NFL: Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach Frank Reich out for start of camp

Westfield, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, general manager Chris Ballard announced Monday.

Ballard said Reich’s test results came back late last week and the fourth-year coach, who is fully vaccinated, has been asymptomatic. It’s still unlikely Reich will return to the practice field until early next week.

In Reich’s absence, the Colts plan to split coaching duties between new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Reich will continue to participate through video calls.

“We’re not going to name an interim coach,” Ballard said. “Bubba has a little more time than some of the others, so we’ll split some things up.”

Colts players are scheduled to report to camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, on Tuesday. The first of 19 practices is scheduled to be held Wednesday — in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

Ballard said the only other positive test within the organization was a staff member he declined to name.

Indianapolis has reportedly had one of the lower vaccination rates among players, though Ballard said the numbers have increased recently and more than 60% of players now have taken at least one vaccination shot. Unvaccinated players, he said, will be required to socially distance and wear masks, and if they do not comply could be disciplined.

“We’ve got to protect the team, we’ve got to keep them safe,” Ballard said. “We have a tremendous group and they want to win so I know they’ll follow the protocols. They did an incredible job following the protocols last year.”

Reich won’t be the only one missing the start of camp.

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is being held out after having surgery on his ankle in early June. Ballard said he expects Leonard to return to full action before the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, a two-time Pro Bowler and former Central Michigan standout, was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday, while defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, Indy’s second-round draft pick in April, was placed on the non-football injury list. Both are recovering from Achilles tendon injuries sustained in January.

Defensive tackle Rob Windsor went on season-ending injured reserve Sunday because of hip surgery.

Chung wants meeting

Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung is still waiting to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell regarding an anti-Asian comment he says a team made about him during a job interview this year.

Chung said on a conference call the league never told him why a requested meeting with Goodell was not arranged nor how the NFL’s investigation was conducted.

Chung, who spent time with five teams as a player and coached with the Eagles and Chiefs, has not identified the coach who he says told him that Asian Americans were “not the right minority” in the NFL.

The NFL reviewed the matter and said this month that after “multiple discussions,” including Chung and his representative, the league was “unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made.”

But Chung wants more information about the investigation.

“I know people I have talked to, head coaches and people high up in the executive offices, who knew nothing about it,” he said.

“I’m not interested in outing anybody, it’s irrelevant. The mere fact that statement was made to me raised a lot of questions on my behalf.

“My goal is to find out whether Asians are considered a minority (by the NFL). There is legitimate confusion and when the statement was made it was shocking. I want to get clarity and clarification on whether Asians are considered a minority when it comes to the hiring process. I want to get that out there and answered.”

Chung believes a meeting with Goodell would provide clarity.

“NFL security spoke to my representatives and requested a sit-down with Mr. Goodell so we could have a conversation about what I have been talking about,” Chung added. “The request was denied. I don’t know why he won’t have a sit-down with me or a meeting to talk about these issues at hand.”

The NFL said it is eager to meet with Chung.

“We embrace the opportunity to work with Eugene to hear his ideas on how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the league, both for Asian Americans and for all underrepresented groups,” the league said in a statement. “As we have made him aware, we welcome meeting with him, and have at no time, turned down requests to discuss these important issues with our staff, including the commissioner.”

The NFL added that Asians/Pacific Islanders are a minority under the league’s diversity policy.