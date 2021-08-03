Tuesday's NFL: Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team released him about five hours later.

“We take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence,” the Vikings said in a news release. No further comment was offered.

Gladney, a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU, started 15 games as a rookie. He had not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

He’s charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the alleged victim’s neck and throat, according to the indictment. The altercation grew out of an argument and took place over a span of more than two hours, according to a civil suit recently filed against Gladney by the former girlfriend. She also alleged in the suit he tried to bribe and intimidate her into keeping quiet.

No court date has been scheduled yet.

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf, who addressed reporters on a variety of subjects surrounding the team on Tuesday, called the allegations against Gladney “very disturbing and something that’s concerning to us as ownership and to our organization.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league office “will continue to review this serious and concerning matter under the personal conduct policy while the and monitor all legal developments.”

Gladney is now an unrestricted free agent. If he were to be signed by another club, he could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the case against him moves toward completion. In 2014, the NFL toughened its personal conduct policy to include a baseline six-game suspension without pay for violations involving domestic violence and other related crimes.

QB absent, Texans mum

Deshaun Watson missed practice for the first time since Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why.

“Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said.

Watson was on the field for the team’s first five practices but only participated in individual drills while the other three quarterbacks took snaps during team drills.

On Tuesday that changed when he did not take the field when the team donned pads for the first time this year and he was not seen during the almost two-hour practice.

Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

When pressed about why Watson was absent from practice after being out there every other day, Culley refused to provide any details.

“As I’ve said before, we’re day-to-day with him,” Culley said. “The only thing that’s changed from the standpoint of that is that we make a decision day-to-day based on what’s best for our football team and I’m going to leave it at that.”

Panthers cut player after hit

Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.

Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is back with the team on the Wofford College campus, a Panthers spokesman said.

Coach Matt Rhule called the hit by rookie cornerback J.T. Ibe “unacceptable.”

The collision halted practice for more than 10 minutes as the medical staff tended to Kirkwood on the field. Rhule gathered the players on an adjacent field and spoke to them while Kirkwood was placed in the ambulance.

“It’s completely unacceptable to do something like that,” Rhule said. “There are bang-bang plays that will happen and guys will hit the ground, but you can’t tee off on somebody. That’s not what we do and that is undisciplined by us and can’t happen.”

Extra points

The Colts added three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the injury list after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season-opener against Seattle in jeopardy.

… Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery, but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp Monday.

… Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark has a bruised spinal cord and is expected to make a full recovery after he was hospitalized with a neck injury.