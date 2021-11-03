Wednesday's NFL: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly tests positive for COVID

Associated Press

Green Bay, Wis. — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City, according to published reports.

NFL Network was first to report the positive test, which neither the team nor Rodgers’ agent immediately confirmed.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is the latest Packers player to test positive. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona after testing positive.

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career. Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

Saints' Thomas out for season

Saints receiver Michael Thomas says he won’t be able to play this season because of complications related to his offseason ankle surgery.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Thomas will need an additional procedure, but he also said the setback had nothing to do with the receiver’s approach to his recovery and credited his work ethic during his rehabilitation.

Two seasons ago, Thomas set an NFL single-season record with 149 catches. He finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

But last season he hurt his ankle late in Week 1 when he was rolled up on from behind by then-Saints running back Latavius Murray, who was tackled into Thomas while the receiver was blocking.

Thomas tried to play through the injury but missed nine games.

He initially hoped to recover without surgery until it became evident last summer that he would not, and he had surgery, forcing the team to place him on its physically unable to perform list to start the season.