Kelly Stafford gets salty, chucks pretzel at heckling fan during MNF

The Detroit News

At least it appeared to be a completed pass.

Kelly Stafford, wife of former Lions quarterback and current Los Angeles Ram Matthew Stafford, apologized Wednesday for chucking a pretzel at a fan during Monday night's game in Santa Clara, California.

Stafford acknowledged on Instagram that a fan's heckling got the best of her during the game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams lost, 31-10, and Stafford threw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

"I'm an idiot," Kelly wrote on Instagram, after after follower called her out for throwing the pretzel. "He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse."

"I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different!"

Kelly Stafford called it a "weak moment" and said she was "embarrassed."

TMZ first reported on the incident, which isn't expected to involve any police investigation, per the website. TMZ reported Kelly Stafford and her party were moved to another area by stadium security.

Matthew Stafford, 33, was traded by the Lions to the Rams over the offseason, after he requested to be dealt. Behind Stafford, the Rams are 7-3, but have lost their last two games.

Kelly Stafford had a history of stirring the pot when she was in Detroit, too, especially on social media.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.