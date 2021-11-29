Lions activate cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve

The Detroit Lions got some defensive reinforcements on Monday, activating rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu off injured reserve.

A third-round draft pick out of Syracuse, Melifonwu has been out since suffering a thigh injury in Week 2 against Green Bay. He started that game in place of Jeff Okudah, who was lost a week earlier to an Achilles injury.

With both Okudah and Melifonwu sidelined, the Lions initially turned to converted safety Bobby Price, before undrafted rookie Jerry Jacobs took over the starting job.

With Jacobs playing well, it's not immediately clear how the Lions will handle the playing time rotation going forward.

In 11 games, including seven starts, Jacobs has played 465 defensive snaps. He's been targeted 35 times in coverage, giving up just 20 receptions for 273 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Jacobs has broken up seven passes and forced a fumble, while allowing only one touchdown.

