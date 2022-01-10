NFL coaching moves: Vikings fire Zimmer, GM; Dolphins dump Flores; Bears dismiss Nagy

AP Sports

The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Monday, after a second straight absence from the playoffs for a 61-year-old franchise still seeking a title.

The move came a day after the 45th anniversary of Minnesota’s last Super Bowl appearance, after owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf met with each of the top two leaders of the football operation.

“We appreciate Rick and Mike’s commitment to the team’s on-field success, their passion for making a positive impact in our community and their dedication to players, coaches and staff,” the owners said in a statement distributed by the team. “While these decisions are not easy, we believe it is time for new leadership to elevate our team so we can consistently contend for championships.”

Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the postseason. The Vikings won the NFC North in 2015 and 2017, but in the end the state of the division was the same as at the beginning – with rival Green Bay in firm control.

Zimmer went 7-8-1 against the Packers, enjoying as much strategical success against three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as any coach during his time, but the overall deterioration of the once-dominant defense he built soon after his arrival was a big part of what led to his dismissal. The Vikings gave up the third-most yards and ninth-most points in 2021, including a league-most 146 points in the final 2 minutes of either half or overtime.

The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among head coaches in the NFL this season, with the 25 others in the league all hired within the last five years. The six peers ahead of him on the seniority list have all won a Super Bowl: Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid.

The 2017 team proved to be the peak of the Spielman-Zimmer regime, when Case Keenum took over for the injured Sam Bradford at quarterback and produced a career season while the defense led the league with the fewest yards and points allowed.

The first crack in the foundation became clear in the NFC championship game, a 38-7 loss at Philadelphia one week after the “Minneapolis Miracle.” Keenum’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired beat New Orleans in the divisional round, but the Eagles were the ones who made it to the Super Bowl in Minnesota’s stadium. In yet another sign of the high-pressure environment that is the NFL, Eagles coach Doug Pederson was fired one year before Zimmer.

Since Spielman was hired as vice president of player personnel in 2006, the only other NFC teams that haven’t made it to a Super Bowl are Dallas, Detroit and Washington. Twelve different teams have won the conference in those 16 years, the last 10 of which Spielman had full authority over the roster as the general manager.

Spielman was responsible for firing Leslie Frazier after the 2013 season and replacing him with Zimmer, who made his name as a demanding defensive coordinator for Dallas and Cincinnati before finally getting his chance to run a team in Minnesota.

Zimmer never gave up the defensive play-calling and, as Rodgers and other opponents will attest, remained one of the game’s best strategists. His straightforward and hard-nosed approach won the respect of most of his best players on defense, but his style cut both ways.

Zimmer was never sold on Keenum and never seemed to mesh well with current quarterback Kirk Cousins. He publicly second-guessed his offensive coordinators on several occasions for calling too many passing plays, including just last week after the Vikings were eliminated by a loss to the Packers. After Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal in the 2015 playoffs that would have given the Vikings a victory over Seattle, Zimmer was especially hard on kickers, too.

Mark Wilf was scheduled for a video news conference for the afternoon. The Wilfs bought the team in 2005 and have been clear about their desire to run a stable organization, as evidenced by their patience with Spielman and Zimmer.

They have overseen the firing of four head coaches in 17 seasons, but Zimmer finished with the third-longest tenure in Vikings history behind Bud Grant and Dennis Green. Spielman and Zimmer were both given contract extensions in 2020, the expiration of their deals purposely synched.

“Our comprehensive search for a new general manager and head coach will begin immediately and will be led internally. We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve,” the Wilfs said in their statement.

In 2018, after signing Cousins after letting Keenum leave as a free agent, the Vikings drafted kicker Daniel Carlson in the fifth round out of Auburn. He didn’t appear to be ready for the pressure of kicking for a team in win-now mode, and some preseason struggles even prompted Zimmer to try a 2-point conversion in a exhibition game.

Then came the game at Green Bay in the second week of the season, when Carlson missed three field goals, including two in overtime in a 29-all tie with the rival Packers. The Vikings impulsively released him the next day. When asked for an explanation, Zimmer said, “Did you see the game?”

Carlson led the NFL in 2021 with 40 field goals made for Las Vegas, missing just three all season. He sent the Raiders to the playoffs on Sunday night by going 5 for 5 on field goals, including the 47-yard winner in overtime.

Dolphins fire Flores

Back-to-back winning seasons were not enough for Brian Flores to keep his job as coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins fired Flores on Monday, a somewhat surprising move that came less than 24 hours after the team finished a 9-8 season. Flores went 24-25 in his three seasons in Miami, not making the playoffs in any of those seasons but finishing this year with eight wins in the final nine games.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.”

Ross is a Michigan graduate and the largest donor in that university’s history, and the Dolphins could look at Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh as one of the possible candidates to take over.

Flores was hired in February 2019 and immediately began overseeing a rebuild. Miami started 0-7 in his first season, 1-3 last season and 1-7 this season. But it always found ways to get better as the season went along, going 20-8 in games played in November, December and January under Flores.

“The credit goes to the players, coaches,” Flores said after Sunday’s 33-24 win over New England, one that finished off the Dolphins’ first sweep of the Patriots since 2000. “I am always going to feel like and wish I could have done more. And our guys did work hard, from the players and coaches, obviously our support staff. It’s a special group. I’m happy, I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The next morning, he wasn’t a part of it anymore.

The next Miami coach will be the team’s 11th since its most recent playoff victory on Dec. 30, 2000. Dave Wannstedt was the coach that day; the coaches that have followed, in order, were Jim Bates, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, Adam Gase and Flores.

“I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022,” Ross said.

Nagy out in Chicago

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy on Monday, hoping new leadership in the front office and on the sideline will lift a struggling franchise.

Nagy’s fate seemed sealed as the Bears struggled through a 6-11 season that ended with a loss at Minnesota on Sunday. But it was not clear if Pace also would be let go or retained in either his current role or a different capacity.

Whoever the Bears hire will need to develop rookie quarterback Justin Fields and surround the former Ohio State star with more talent to help him grow. They will have to address a defense that has slipped in recent seasons. More than anything, it will be their job to turn around a franchise with just seven playoff appearances in the past 30 years.

The Bears went 48-65 with one winning season and made the postseason twice in the seven years since Pace was hired out of New Orleans’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery. Nagy went 34-31 in four seasons.

The Bears have not won in the postseason since the 2010 team advanced to the NFC championship game.

Pace’s tenure was marred by his inability to settle the quarterback position. He whiffed when he traded up a spot to draft Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes with the No. 2 pick in 2017. He also signed Mike Glennon, traded for Nick Foles and paid up for Andy Dalton. And Fields’ future is an ongoing question.

Receiver Kevin White (No. 7 in 2015) and linebacker Leonard Floyd (No. 9, 2016) were either outright busts or simply did not perform the way Chicago hoped.

Nagy led Chicago to a 12-4 record and NFC North championship in 2018 after the Bears hired him off Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. But things fizzled after that.

Chairman George McCaskey opted to stick with Pace and Nagy last January after Chicago went 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row. He seemed to tie them together at the time when he cited a culture they set that allowed the team to bounce back from a six-game losing streak to make the playoffs – as the seventh and final seed in an expanded field. Chicago lost in convincing fashion at New Orleans, but McCaskey insisted Pace and Nagy were “the best people to lead us in 2021.”

The Bears were never really in contention this season.

They dropped eight of nine games before winning two of the final three. Frustrated fans made their feelings clear, chanting “Fire Nagy! Fire Nagy!”

Too often, his scheme and play-calling did not seem to match the personnel he had. He ignored the run at times. And a tenure that began on a promising note soured after his first year.

Nagy was a breath of fresh air when he arrived. The Bears made a worst-to-first leap in his first year after John Fox led them to a 14-34 record over three seasons and the second-worst winning percentage by a Chicago coach.

Nagy was chosen Coach of the Year. Pace, who swung a blockbuster trade with Oakland for star pass rusher Khalil Mack just before the 2018 season, took top executive honors from The Sporting News.

Mack’s arrival transformed a solid defense into one of the NFL’s best and helped catapult the Bears to their first playoff appearance since 2010. Trubisky made the Pro Bowl as an alternate.

Nagy helped energize the fan base with a fun-loving demeanor, turning the locker room into “Club Dub” to celebrate victories and running trick plays with names like “Santa’s Sleigh.” The season ended with a gut-wrenching loss to Philadelphia in a wild-card game at Soldier Field, punctuated by former kicker Cody Parkey’s double-doink miss off the left upright and crossbar.

Things declined from there.

Trubisky regressed and the Bears let him leave as a free agent after last season.

Chicago never finished higher than 21st on offense under Nagy, and that was in his first year. The Bears were 28th overall and 26th in scoring heading into the final week. Nagy handed off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor each of the past two seasons in an effort to jolt a struggling unit.

The new coach will have to unlock the potential in Fields after an uneven rookie season for the No. 11 overall draft pick. Though he flashed the physical skills, he had more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) and an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. The Bears were 2-8 in the games he started and lost the final seven with him in the lineup after wins over Detroit and Las Vegas in Weeks 4 and 5.

This is a developing story. Return to detroitnews.com for updates.