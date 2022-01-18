Ex-Michigan State star Malik McDowell arrested on public exposure, other charges

Malik McDowell got a second chance in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, but now it appears the former Michigan State defensive tackle has wasted that opportunity.

According to a police report, McDowell has been charged in Deerfield Beach, Florida, with “aggravated battery on an officer, resisting an officer/obstructing with violence and exposure of sex organs in public.” Bail was posted at $25,000.

The police report cited in the report said it was a “violent attack” that left the deputy “dazed,” according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The arrest took place on Monday.

The report also said police were called about a complaint of a man walking naked near a school.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said Tuesday in a statement. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. … No further comment at this time.”

McDowell, 25, was drafted in the second round of the 2017 Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, but later that summer suffered a brain injury in an ATV accident. It led to the Seahawks waiving McDowell from the non-football injury list in 2018. The Seahawks released McDowell in 2019.

His release came as McDowell was in the midst of several legal issues.

He was convicted of drunken driving in February of 2018 and then in February of 2019, McDowell was involved in an altercation at a gas station with Lathrup Village police. Video showed McDowell confronting an officer, refusing to hand over his license and while grabbing the office and putting his hand on the officer’s gun. Police deployed an electric stun gun, but it didn't faze the football player. Other officers helped handcuff McDowell.

In April of 2019, McDowell was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property. That stemmed from an investigation of pickup thefts from a Ford Motor Co. overflow lot in Dearborn.

McDowell served 11 months in jail for the incident at the gas station and the stolen property case. By the spring of 2021 he was working toward a comeback, leading to signing with the Browns.

In 15 games with Cleveland, which included 14 starts, McDowell tallied 33 tackles. Seven of those came behind the line of scrimmage, including three sacks. It was possible the Browns were going to re-sign him as an exclusive-rights free agent.

At Michigan State, McDowell was a freshman All-American in 2014 and earned second-team All-American honors as a junior in 2016 from SI.com and CBS Sports. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in back-to-back seasons and chose to forgo his final season eligibility with the Spartans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

