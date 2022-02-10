Former Michigan captain Jordan Kovacs relishing Super Bowl experience on Bengals staff

Jordan Kovacs, the former Michigan walk-on, who became a starter and elected a captain, is now in his third season with the Cincinnati Bengals as a defensive quality-control coach.

And at the moment, his world feels charmed.

Kovacs and the Bengals are in Los Angeles preparing to face the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cincinnati overcame an 18-point deficit to upset Kansas City in the AFC Championship to advance.