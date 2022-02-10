Former Michigan captain Jordan Kovacs relishing Super Bowl experience on Bengals staff

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News

Jordan Kovacs, the former Michigan walk-on, who became a starter and elected a captain, is now in his third season with the Cincinnati Bengals as a defensive quality-control coach.

And at the moment, his world feels charmed.

Former Michigan safety Jordan Kovacs is in his third season as a defensive quality-control coach for the Bengals.

Kovacs and the Bengals are in Los Angeles preparing to face the L.A. Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Cincinnati overcame an 18-point deficit to upset Kansas City in the AFC Championship to advance.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 3 months
Subscribe Now