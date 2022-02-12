Former Renaissance star A.J. Jackson making most of opportunity in rookie year with Rams

Alaric “A.J.” Jackson remembers watching Matthew Stafford lead the Lions to an 11-5 record and playoff appearance, a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys when he was playing his first year of organized football his junior year at Detroit Renaissance back in 2014.

Now, the 23-year-old Jackson will have one of the best seats in the house at SoFi Stadium on Sunday evening as a backup offensive lineman for the Rams who will be led by Stafford in Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals.