Former Renaissance star A.J. Jackson making most of opportunity in rookie year with Rams
David Goricki
The Detroit News
Alaric “A.J.” Jackson remembers watching Matthew Stafford lead the Lions to an 11-5 record and playoff appearance, a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys when he was playing his first year of organized football his junior year at Detroit Renaissance back in 2014.
Now, the 23-year-old Jackson will have one of the best seats in the house at SoFi Stadium on Sunday evening as a backup offensive lineman for the Rams who will be led by Stafford in Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals.