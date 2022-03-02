NFL combine notes: Michigan State's Jalen Nailor, Connor Heyward tout versatility

Indianapolis — Players always arrive at the NFL Scouting Combine with goals for individual drills and the 40, and they typically keep those numbers to themselves.

Former Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor is no different, but he assured he will turn heads with his 40-yard dash time during testing Thursday.

“I’m think I’m going to run pretty fast,” Nailor said Wednesday morning during an interview session.

And what about his projected time?

“You’re going to have to wait and see,” he said, smiling.

Nailor feels good about the season he had last year with the Spartans, despite missing the final 4½ regular-season games with a hand injury before returning for the Peach Bowl. He believes he offers any NFL team versatility, ability and toughness. In other words, he sees himself as a “complete” receiver.

In nine games last season, he had 695 yards on 37 catches (18.8 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Despite missing a third of the regular season, Nailor still finished seventh in the Big Ten in receiving.

“I feel like I bring the most to this opportunity, route running, speed, being physical, being a run blocker,” Nailor said.

He also took a deeper dive into studying the game while he was out last season with the hand injury, which is now completely healed. That helped him on several levels.

“I watched extra film, trying to improve mentally, just trying to be a complete receiver and was working on my releases,” he said. “Wasn’t able to catch any balls with my hand but, working on releases, working on routes, just trying to fine-tune everything.”

The 6-foot, 190-pounder who was a redshirt junior last season has been projected a later-round NFL Draft pick. Nailor said he will bring plenty to the team that drafts him.

“Just a guy that’s going to work day in and day out,” Nailor said. “Whatever a team needs me to do I’m willing to do it all, doesn’t matter what it is, special teams, offense, defense. I’m ready to show my talents each and every way I can.”

Versatile Heyward

Connor Heyward, a running back who became a tight end/H-back last year for the Spartans, said NFL teams have been asking him where he sees himself playing. He definitely isn’t limiting the possibilities.

“As an H-back, fullback, I can be a third-down back, line up in the slot, play tight end,” Heyward said Wednesday before adding another aspect of his game. “Play special teams, as well. I know that’s going to be important in my process. I played special teams at Michigan State.

“Honestly, I think I can play anywhere on the offensive side of the ball, and I think I’m an offensive weapon.”

Heyward is the son of Craig Heyward, who had an 11-year NFL career at fullback, and brother of Steelers five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, but said he never felt pressured to play football. But now that he’s here, he wants everyone to know about his versatility.

“Freshman and sophomore year and junior year, I was a running back,” he said. “This past year, I played tight end or H-back. When we were in 11 personnel, I’d be the Y. When we went to 12, I’d be in the H. But they’d also let me move around sometimes. Sometimes, in wildcat, I’d be in the running back. I felt comfortable at the Senior Bowl doing the fullback stuff — that was kinda new to me, but all that’s about is attitude and want-to.”

Heyward had 326 yards on 35 catches last season and two touchdowns.

“I got to show my hands a little bit more,” Heyward said. “A lot of stuff was underneath — screen game, running some drags, out routes, stuff like that. But I honestly think I’m a mismatch. If a linebacker gets on me, I know I can beat him. With a safety, I can kinda lean on him. I think a lot of guys think I’m slower than I actually am, and, hopefully, I can show you guys my speed (Thursday).”

Quotable

WMU quarterback Kaleb Eleby on Mid-American Conference quarterbacks in the NFL: “Me coming from the MAC, it’s a good thing. Everybody says it’s not the Power 5 level, but it’s good to go out and showcase that guys from that level can go out and play and have some success.”

Seeing is believing

Eleby and Western Michigan receiver Skyy Moore were on opposite ends of the interview room Wednesday at the Indianapolis Convention Center, but when the interviews concluded, Eleby and Moore walked off together.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Moore was Eleby’s primary target last season and led the Broncos with 1,292 yards on 95 catches and had 10 touchdowns. He averaged 107.67 receiving yards per game.

“Skyy Moore is great — what you see is what you get,” Eleby said. “His hard work is unmatched. We spent a lot of time together in the offseason. He sacrificed just as much as me. Guys went home for summer break, me and him made a decision we were going to stay here, work on our chemistry, get things going. He’s a great guy. Off the field carries on on the field. You guys were able to see what we were able to do on the field, and off the field is just as good.”

Tucker backer

Nailor said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been “the best thing that happened” to the football program.

“He brought the competitiveness out of everybody, the drive, the motivation each and every day that turned the whole program around and it showed last season,” Nailor said Wednesday.

Michigan State was 11-2 last season, including a Peach Bowl win in Tucker’s second season. Nailor said he knew from Tucker’s first team meeting that positive changes would happen.

“His demeanor, his enthusiasm, everything he brought that first day he came in, he knew he was going to change things around, and we just had to buy in to what he was telling us,” Nailor said. “We have to trust the process.”

