Former Lion Matthew Stafford reportedly buys two LA homes from Drake for $11M

The Detroit News

Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has purchased two homes in Los Angeles from Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Drake, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Stafford paid $11 million for two ranch-style homes in the Hidden Hills area, a community popular with athletes and entertainers, the Journal reported Friday. The Journal said the homes were listed for $7.4 million.

One home is about 3,600 square feet with five bedrooms with a pool and guesthouse in the backyard. The other home is about 2,400 square feet with three bedrooms and lies on 2 acres with outdoor entertaining spaces, the listings said.

After 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford was traded to the Rams in January 2021 for quarterback Jared Goff, and three draft picks. He led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first season.

Stafford's home in Bloomfield Township had five bedrooms, a glass elevator with service to all three levels, an indoor half-basketball court of flooring that the Pistons played on at the Pontiac Silverdome, and sat on 1.27 acres overlooking Long Lake.

Stafford and his wife, Kelly (they have four daughters) listed their lakefront home for $6.5 million in 2021, right after news broke that he asked for a trade out of Detroit.