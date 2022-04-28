Michigan's Dax Hill goes to the Bengals at No. 31 in NFL Draft

Not long after his performance at the NFL Combine, the stock of former Michigan defensive back Dax Hill began to rise.

Hill was the second Michigan player drafted in the first round and was selected No. 31 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Draft on Thursday night. His Michigan teammate, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, went No. 2 overall to the Lions. The seven-round draft continues through Saturday.

The 6-foot, 191-pound Hill ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, 14th fastest overall, and he had the best three-cone drill (6.57 seconds) among safeties. Hill was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season and had 69 tackles (4.5 for loss) with two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

“I’ve always liked Daxton Hill,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper told reporters on a recent conference call. “Here’s a guy who did everything at Michigan. He can be a slot corner. He can play center field. He tackles so well, he can get after the quarterback, he intercepts passes.

“He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school [in Oklahoma], No. 1 safety, speed to the football, everything that shows you he’s going to be ready to go. He’s perfect for the way the game is played today.”

When defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale joined the Michigan staff before the 2021 season, he was determined to have Hill make more of an impact. He described him as a “jack of all trades” and had Hill play at nickel corner as well.

“Really, it’s my versatility and the amount of things I can do on the field,” Hill said after Michigan’s Pro Day last month, when asked what he can provide an NFL team.

Hill said he gained insight into the process and the NFL from his older brother, Justice, drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. Both left college after their junior years to pursue their professional careers.

“He’s always in my corner,” Hill said after Pro Day. “He was three-and-out, and that pressure, not really being a senior, you have more eyes on you. He was just telling me to keep the same confidence that I always have and just let everything come to me.”

During the pre-draft process, Hill said he felt there were more eyes on him because of his decision to leave Michigan with eligibility left.

“That’s just how it is,” he said. “Whenever you’re an underclassman, a junior, they want to see why did you leave early. That just comes with it.”

Kiper called Hill “one of the most underrated defensive players” in this draft. Now Hill will have an opportunity to live up to that description while living out his professional football dreams.

