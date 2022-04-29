Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III goes to Seahawks in second round of NFL Draft

Former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III was selected No. 41 overall — the ninth pick of the second round — Friday by the Seattle Seahawks.

He was the first Michigan State player taken, a year after the Spartans were shut out, ending an 80-year run of having at least one player selected in the draft.

Entering the draft, there was a debate over who was the top running back: Walker or Iowa State’s Breece Hall. Opinions varied, but Hall was selected at No. 36, the fourth pick of the second round.

Walker, the Doak Walker Award-winner, was taken five picks later.

Walker enjoyed a breakout season at Michigan State in 2021, when the transfer from Wake Forest became the first Spartan to be named the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Walker ran for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games, while earning consensus All-America honors.

Walker was also named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and was the conference’s co-Offensive Player of the Year, according to the Associated Press. One of three finalists for the Maxwell Award, Walker averaged 136.3 rushing yards a game, ranking first in the Big Ten and second in the FBS.

He ranks among Michigan State’s single-season leaders in rushing yards per game (third with 136.3 ypg), rushing yards (fourth with 1,636), points (fourth with 114), total touchdowns (fourth with 19), rushing touchdowns (tied for fifth with 18) and all-purpose yards (10th with 1,725).

Walker ran for 100 yards or more eight times last season, including going over the 200-yard mark twice. In the season opener against Northwestern, Walker took the opening handoff 75 yards for a touchdown, finishing with 264 yards and four scores. Against Rutgers, Walker ran for 233 yards and set an MSU record for longest rushing play with a 94-yard touchdown, bettering a 90-yard by Lynn Chandnois vs. Arizona in 1949. It was also the longest offensive play from scrimmage in school history, topping the 93-yard pass from Tony Banks to Nigea Carter vs. Indiana in 1994.

The highlight of Walker’s season, however, was his five rushing touchdowns in the win over Michigan, the most ever scored against the Wolverines.

