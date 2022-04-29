NFL Draft 2022 Day 2: How to watch, what time, draft order for rounds 2 and 3

The Detroit News

The NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 continue tonight in Las Vegas.

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions drafted Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall, then moved up 20 spots in a trade with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12.

Find the complete list of first round picks here.

Here's what to know for Friday night:

Rounds 2 and 3: 7 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 30.

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.

Round 2 draft order

(33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (34) Minnesota Vikings (35) Tennessee Titans (36) New York Giants (37) Houston Texans (38) New York Jets (39) Chicago Bears (40) Seattle Seahawks (41) Seattle Seahawks (42) Indianapolis Colts (43) Atlanta Falcons (44) Cleveland Browns (45) Baltimore Ravens (46) Detroit Lions (47) Washington Commanders (48) Chicago Bears (49) New Orleans Saints (50) Kansas City Chiefs (51) Philadelphia Eagles (52) Pittsburgh Steelers (53) Green Bay Packers (54) New England Patriots (55) Arizona Cardinals (56) Dallas Cowboys (57) Buffalo Bills (58) Atlanta Falcons (59) Green Bay Packers (60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (61) San Francisco 49ers (62) Kanas City Chiefs (63) Cincinnati Bengals (64) Denver Broncos

