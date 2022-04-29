NFL Draft 2022 Day 2: How to watch, what time, draft order for rounds 2 and 3

The NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 continue tonight in Las Vegas. 

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions drafted Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall, then moved up 20 spots in a trade with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12.

Find the complete list of first round picks here.

Here's what to know for Friday night: 

NFL Draft 2022

Rounds 2 and 3: 7 p.m. Friday

Rounds 4-7: Noon Saturday, April 30.

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network.

Round 2 draft order

  1. (33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  2. (34) Minnesota Vikings
  3. (35) Tennessee Titans
  4. (36) New York Giants
  5. (37) Houston Texans
  6. (38) New York Jets
  7. (39) Chicago Bears
  8. (40) Seattle Seahawks
  9. (41) Seattle Seahawks
  10. (42) Indianapolis Colts
  11. (43) Atlanta Falcons
  12. (44) Cleveland Browns
  13. (45) Baltimore Ravens
  14. (46) Detroit Lions
  15. (47) Washington Commanders
  16. (48) Chicago Bears
  17. (49) New Orleans Saints
  18. (50) Kansas City Chiefs
  19. (51) Philadelphia Eagles
  20. (52) Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. (53) Green Bay Packers
  22. (54) New England Patriots
  23. (55) Arizona Cardinals
  24. (56) Dallas Cowboys
  25. (57) Buffalo Bills
  26. (58) Atlanta Falcons
  27. (59) Green Bay Packers
  28. (60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. (61) San Francisco 49ers
  30. (62) Kanas City Chiefs
  31. (63) Cincinnati Bengals
  32. (64) Denver Broncos

NFL Draft Round 3 order

  1. (65) Jacksonville Jaguars
  2. (66) Minnesota Vikings
  3. (67) New York Giants
  4. (68) Houston Texans
  5. (69) Tennessee Titans
  6. (70) Jacksonville Jaguars
  7. (71) Chicago Bears
  8. (72) Seattle Seahawks
  9. (73) Indianapolis Colts
  10. (74) Atlanta Falcons
  11. (75) Denver Broncos
  12. (76) Baltimore Ravens
  13. (77) Minnesota Vikings
  14. (78) Cleveland Browns
  15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers
  16. (80) Houston Texans
  17. (81) New York Giants
  18. (82) Atlanta Falcons
  19. (83) Philadelphia Eagles
  20. (84) Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. (85) New England Patriots
  22. (86) Las Vegas Raiders
  23. (87) Arizona Cardinals
  24. (88) Dallas Cowboys
  25. (89) Buffalo Bills
  26. (90) Tennessee Titans
  27. (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. (92) Green Bay Packers
  29. (93) San Francisco 49ers
  30. (94) New England Patriots
  31. (95) Cincinnati Bengals
  32. (96) Denver Broncos
  33. (97) Detroit Lions
  34. (98) Washington Commanders
  35. (99) Cleveland Browns
  36. (100) Arizona Cardinals
  37. (101) New York Jets
  38. (102) Miami Dolphins
  39. (103) Kansas City Chiefs
  40. (104) Los Angeles Rams
  41. (105) San Francisco 49ers
