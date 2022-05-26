UWM Holdings' Ishbia part of group interested in buying Denver Broncos

Bill Shaikin

Los Angeles Times

John Elway and Peyton Manning may want to buy a piece of the Denver Broncos, but Mat Ishbia, CEO of Michigan's UWM Holdings, is teaming with a Los Angeles billionaire as possible contenders for what is expected to be the priciest team sale in North American sports history.

Ishbia, 42, is joining Alec Gores, 69, whose Beverly Hills-based Gores Group buys and sells companies, as part of an investment group in which the three partners have a combined net worth of $10 billion, according to Forbes. Gores is the brother of Pistons' owner Tom Gores. The group also includes Dean Metropoulos, 75, a Florida investment titan with whom Alec Gores teamed to revive the iconic Hostess Brand.

Ishbia is a onetime walk-on point guard who played under coach Tom Izzo on Michigan State's 2000 NCAA championship basketball team. He also was at the forefront of the effort in fall of 2021 to secure a new contract for MSU football Coach Mel Tucker that made him one of the highest paid coaches in college football.

Michiganians of the Year:Mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia helps solve things for today, future

It is uncertain whether the three men would consider additional investors for their planned bid.

The Broncos were put up for sale last week. The team is valued at $3.8 billion by Sportico.

However, given the Broncos' avid following and the rarity of an NFL team available for sale, the bidding is expected to hit $4 billion.

The last NFL team to be sold, the Carolina Panthers, went for $2.3 billion in 2018. The record price for a North American team: $2.4 billion, for the New York Mets in 2020.

Elway and Manning are Hall of Fame quarterbacks with a Broncos legacy, and each has indicated he would consider joining an investment group. A spokesman for Gores declined comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.