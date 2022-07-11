Monday's NFL: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke, officials say

Associated Press

Frisco, Texas – Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, police said Monday.

In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber’s death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old’s death, and the medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Police making a welfare check on June 1 found Barber dead at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to have been leasing.

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was a fourth-round draft pick by Dallas in 2005 and spent six seasons with the Cowboys. He had 24 combined touchdowns in 2006 and ‘07 despite starting just one game those two seasons. Barber rushed for 654 yards and a career-high 14 TDs in 2006.

Barber had a career-high 975 yards rushing and 10 TDs in 2007, when he made his only Pro Bowl. His role and production declined from there, and he had career lows in carries, yards and touchdowns in his final year in Dallas in 2010. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011.

Heinz out, Acrisure in as Steelers’ stadium sponsor

Pittsburgh – The Pittsburgh Steelers have run out of Heinz. And they’re not running to the store to grab more.

The Steelers announced Monday that the organization has ended its longtime partnership with the formerly Pittsburgh-based food company, which had served as the title sponsor for the NFL franchise’s home stadium on the city’s North Shore since it opened in 2001.

The 68,400-seat venue will be known as Acrisure Stadium after the Steelers reached a 15-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan-based financial tech company. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.

Heinz initially signed a 20-year sponsorship agreement with the Steelers that was scheduled to end after the 2020 season. The two sides came to terms on a one-year extension that ran through 2021 but Heinz opted not to pursue a new deal.

Sports Business Journal reported in 2019 that Heinz’s time as the stadium’s sponsor was running out, primarily because the company – which dates back to Western Pennsylvania in the late 1860s – was acquired by Kraft in 2015 and moved most of its business offices to Chicago.

The Steelers moved from Three Rivers Stadium to Heinz Field in time for the 2001 season. The venue next to the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers also serves as the home of the University of Pittsburgh football team.

Condoleezza Rice added to new Broncos ownership group

Denver – Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has been added to the new Broncos ownership group.

Rob Walton announced the inclusion of Rice in a statement issued Monday on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership group. The group agreed to buy the franchise from the Pat Bowlen Trust last month for a reported $4.65 billion. It’s pending approval by the NFL.

“A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” Walton said in a statement. “Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

Rice has strong ties to the Denver community. She received her undergraduate degree and Ph.D. from the University of Denver.

The former provost at Stanford University, Rice served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005-09. She’s also been on the College Football Playoff selection committee and chaired a commission on college basketball.

The new ownership group is led by Walton and includes his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner.

Walton, 77, was chairman of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, from 1992-2015, when he retired. He is the eldest son of founder Sam Walton and Helen Walton and has an estimated net worth of nearly $60 billion.