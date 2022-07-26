Tuesday's NFL: Danny Amendola, ex-Lion and two-time Super Bowl winner with Pats, retires

Associated Press

Danny Amendola, who earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and became one of Tom Brady’s favorite playmakers during his five seasons in New England, is retiring.

The veteran 36-year-old receiver posted a video on social media that featured highlights of his 13 NFL seasons with only one line: “Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent and spent his first four seasons there before being signed by the Patriots in 2013. He also had stops in Miami (2018), Detroit (2019, 2020) and Houston last season.

He ends his career with 617 career receptions for 6,212 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.

Though undersized at 5-foot-11, he shined in New England’s system, scoring a touchdown in the Patriots’ Super Bowl win over Seattle to cap the 2014 season.

He earned a second championship with them in 2016 during a championship run that included a catch during the Patriots’ historic comeback win over Atlanta.

“He was a very good player for us,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “Had a lot of skill, mostly played inside, but could play outside. Could return, very smart, tough, dependable, great hands and concentration. … He was tough and he was a good football player.”

Injuries ultimately slowed down Amendola after he left New England. He totaled just five touchdowns over the past four seasons.

Shanahan clears up 49ers QB situation: 'This is Trey's team'

Santa Clara, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo reported to training camp for the San Francisco 49ers after spending the offseason away rehabilitating his injured shoulder.

But the message from coach Kyle Shanahan about Garoppolo's future and the future of the 49ers was clear: “This is Trey's team."

Shanahan started camp Tuesday by removing any pretense of a quarterback competition in San Francisco by unequivocally stating what had seemed obvious all offseason, that Trey Lance will take over as starter a year after being drafted third overall.

“That’s nothing against Jimmy,” Shanahan said. “We made that decision a year ago and we’re not going to mess around with that anymore. ... Jimmy understands that fully. He's a big guy and it's nothing against him. It's a business decision.”

The process of transitioning from Garoppolo to Lance as starter in San Francisco started last offseason when the Niners traded three first-round picks to move up to take Lance third overall.

But after having only limited college experience at lower-level North Dakota State, the 49ers were in no rush to turn the team over to Lance, believing that a healthy Garoppolo gave them the best chance to compete.

That mostly proved correct as San Francisco made it to the NFC title game with Garoppolo at quarterback before losing to the eventual champion Rams.

Lance played only sparingly, making two starts when Garoppolo got injured, but showed enough in practice and the offseason for Shanahan to be confident in his ability to run a team that has championship aspirations.

“When you deal with a guy that has ability and stuff and all eyes are on him and the pressure is on him, not just with you guys but teammates, that's what you want to see, him getting better as he gets opportunities," Shanahan said. “If he gets better as he gets opportunities, then you’re a lot more encouraged to give him a lot more opportunities.”

The Niners would have already moved on from Garoppolo if he had been healthy this offseason. But he needed shoulder surgery, complicating efforts to trade him.

Garoppolo stayed in Southern California for the offseason program but has been cleared to practice, eliminating a $7.5 million injury guarantee on his $24.2 million contract for 2022.

Whether the Niners can find a trade partner remains to be seen and they might end up releasing him to save that money on the cap. Shanahan said Garoppolo won't take part in team drills and will work on the side building up strength in his shoulder.

That will put the focus on Lance, who completed 41 of 71 passes for 603 yards, five TDs and two interceptions, while also running for 168 yards and a score as a rookie last season.

Lance's teammates believe in his ability and are happy any controversy over the starter has been put to rest before the first practice on Wednesday.

“It’s nice that Kyle came out and finally said it publicly, but I felt like we all kind of felt that and saw that in OTAs,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “It’s not too much of a shocker or anything, but definitely excited for Trey and excited for us.”

Saints add Brown; Mathieu excused for personal matter

Metarie, La. — The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran NFL running back Malcolm Brown on the eve of their first training camp practice, general manager Mickey Loomis announced.

The Saints also have excused Tyrann Mathieu from the opening of training camp while the newly acquired safety and former LSU star attends to a personal matter.

The Saints hold their first practice of camp on Wednesday at their suburban New Orleans headquarters.

The signing of Brown adds depth behind top running back Alvin Kamara, who could face a multi-game suspension because of his arrest in Las Vegas that stemmed from a fight that resulted in an injury during the most recent Pro Bowl weekend.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Brown has played six seasons for the Rams and spent last season with Miami. He has averaged 4 yards per carry for his career and has 12 touchdowns rushing to go with 46 receptions for 337 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints also added center Nick Martin and defensive end Scott Patchan while waiving punter Daniel Whelan, offensive lineman Derek Schweiger and cornerback Jordan Miller.

Martin, who is 6-4 and 295 pounds, was a second-round draft choice by Houston in 2017 and spent four seasons with the Texans and last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He has appeared in 79 career regular season games with 62 starts.

The 6-4, 251-pound Patchan is an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State who was first signed by Indianapolis in May and cut by the Colts on Saturday.