Wednesday's NFL: Derwin James, Chargers agree to $76.5M extension

By Joe Reedy

Associated Press

Costa Mesa, Calif. — Derwin James signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers Wednesday morning, making him the NFL’s highest-paid safety.

The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed salary. James is going into his fifth season and was expected on the field when the Chargers begin two days of joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys. He did not participate in the first two weeks of practice and took part only in walkthroughs as the two sides worked on an extension.

James’ deal eclipses the four-year, $72.98 million extension Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick signed in June. That included $36 million in guaranteed salary.

The Chargers have spent nearly $112 million in guaranteed salaries since the end of last season to improve a defense that was 23rd overall and near the bottom in key categories, including run defense, third down conversions and points allowed after halftime.

James — the defensive signal-caller in the huddle — will be counted on as the leader of a unit that made significant upgrades over the offseason. Los Angeles signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive linemen Sebastian Jones-Day, Austin Johnson and Morgan Fox and edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, along with trading for linebacker Khalil Mack.

“I don’t look at Derwin as a safety. I look at Derwin as an impact player. I think the reason why, if you were just looking at him as safety, that wouldn’t be doing Derwin justice,” coach Brandon Staley said of James on Tuesday.

“For me, I look at him as a defensive back because he can play anywhere; he can play either safety spot, he can play corner, he can play ‘Star’ or ‘Money,’ he can rush the quarterback and make an impact as a blitzer, he can make an impact in man-to-man coverage, and then he can make an impact in zone defense, whether he’s playing low or high — and he’s our signal-caller and the heartbeat of our defense.”

James — the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft — didn’t participate in full-speed drills during the offseason program after having shoulder surgery once last season ended. He is cleared to go now that the contract issues are resolved.

James was an All-Pro selection as a rookie before being derailed the next two seasons because of injuries during training camp. A broken foot limited him to five games in 2019, and he suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

Last season James bounced back and reclaimed his spot as one of the top safeties in the league. He was the eighth defensive player and first defensive back since 2000 to have more than 100 tackles (118) after being sidelined the previous year.

James also had two interceptions, a pair of sacks and three forced fumbles. He wore No. 33 his first four seasons before switching to No. 3, which he wore during high school and college.

Watson settlement progress

Talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. However, it’s uncertain whether the two sides will reach a deal, two people familiar with the negotiations told the AP.

The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general who was appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league’s appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson by an independent disciplinary officer.

Last week, the AP was told Watson was willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine. The league has been seeking a lengthier punishment for Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by two dozen women in Texas.

The three-time Pro Bowl QB was allegedly sexually inappropriate with the women during massage therapy appointments while he played for the Houston Texans. Watson settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed by the women.

It’s not known if Harvey is waiting for the sides to exhaust any possibilities of a settlement before ruling.

A settlement could get Watson on the field this season for the Browns, who traded three first-round draft picks — and five overall — for one of the game’s top QBs in March and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

HOF finalists

Super Bowl MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

The defenders who starred in the 1960s, 70s and 80s were announced as the three senior candidates for next year’s Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.

Howley began his career with the Bears in 1958-59 and then played his final 13 seasons for the Cowboys with his biggest claim being the only player from a losing team ever picked as Super Bowl MVP.

Howley won MVP after intercepting two passes in Super Bowl V when Dallas lost to Baltimore. He ended up on the winning side the following season when he had an interception and fumble recovery in a 24-3 win over Miami. His three career interceptions are tied for the most in Super Bowl history with Rod Martin and Larry Brown.

Klecko was a mainstay on the Jets famed “New York Sack Exchange,” earning Pro Bowl honors at nose tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end in a 12-year career that ended with one season on the Colts.

Klecko was an All-Pro twice, including in 1981 when he unofficially led the NFL with 20½ sacks and finished second to Lawrence Taylor in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Sacks didn’t become an official stat until the following season.

Riley played his entire 15-year career from 1969-83 at cornerback for the Bengals. A quarterback in college at Florida A&M, Riley excelled in the pros after the position switch.

He had four interceptions as a rookie, a career-high nine in 1976 and eight in his final season when he earned his only first-team All-Pro selection. Riley’s 65 career interceptions rank fifth highest in NFL history and second to Dick “Night Train” Lane’s 68 for players who were exclusively cornerbacks.