Saturday's NFL: Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral suffers torn ligament in left foot

Associated Press

Charlotte, N.C. — Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has a torn ligament in his left foot and is expected to miss significant time, according to coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule said Corral tore his Lisfranc ligament in Carolina’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night after his foot got stepped on.

Rhule would not say if the injury is season-ending, but did say the team is viewing it as a long-term injury. Corral is expected to need surgery to fix the tear.

The Panthers traded up in the third round of the NFL Draft this year to get Corral.

With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold battling for the starting spot at quarterback this year, the Panthers viewed this as a developmental year for Corral. Now he will have to develop by studying the playbook and watching others as they go though plays in practice and in games.

“We will do the best we can to help him make the gains that he needs to make,” Rhule said.

Rhule had said the Panthers had intended to keep three quarterbacks on the roster, but said the Corral injury could mean the team keeps only two if the rookie is placed on injured reserve.

“I hate it for him,” Rhule said. “I thought he was playing well too. … I thought I saw a lot of really nice signs early in the game where he found some guys that were open and did some really nice things.”

Rhule said the Panthers plan to play most, if not all, of their starters in the third preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night.

Preseason action

► (At) Buffalo 42, Denver 15: Josh Allen needed just six plays to lead the Bills 70 yards for an opening-drive touchdown before taking a seat in his preseason debut, and Buffalo routed the Broncos’ backups.

Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, capped by a 28-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis in showing he and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey are on the same page. Backup Case Keenum continued the scoring by closing out the first half overseeing three touchdown drives.

Acquired in a trade with Cleveland this offseason, Keenum bounced back from a sloppy preseason debut by finishing 16 of 18 for 192 yards and perfectly placed 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard.

Zach Moss rounded out the first-half scoring with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, while Duke Johnson scored on 2- and 8-yard runs in the second half.

Buffalo extended its preseason winning streak to 10 games. The run is the NFL’s second-longest active streak behind the Baltimore Ravens, who have won a league-record 21 straight, and play at Arizona on Sunday.

The Broncos took a step back after an encouraging 17-7 preseason-opening win over Dallas, while resting Russell Wilson and many of their starters for a second straight week.

Denver’s Brett Rypien finished 22 of 26 for 191 yards and a 1-yard touchdown to Eric Saubert with 10:55 remaining.

► (At) Kansas City 24, Washington 14: Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Chiefs defeated the Commanders.

The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown to Fortson.

Mahomes finished 12 of 19 for 162 yards. In two preseason games, Mahomes has played three series and has led three touchdown drives.

Washington starter Carson Wentz played three series and finished 6 of 9 for 64 yards.

Backups Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell led touchdown drives. Heinicke led an 11-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a 9-yard touchdown to Cam Sims just before halftime. Howell led a 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14.