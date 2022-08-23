Tuesday's NFL: Chase Young to miss Commanders' first four games this season

By Stephen Whyno

Associated Press

Ashburn, Va. — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, is working back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. That surgery involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear.

“As we go through this, it’s hard to predict on recovery time,” coach Ron Rivera said. “This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can’t tell you.”

Rivera had already ruled out Washington’s top pass-rusher for the season opener against Jacksonville and indicated Young could start the season on the PUP list. He'll also miss games against Detroit, Philadelphia and Dallas.

The first game Young is eligible to play is Oct. 9 against Tennessee, though there’s no guarantee he’s ready by then.

The team and Young have refused to set a timeframe on his return from what Rivera has repeatedly called a significant injury. Young injured the knee Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay, opening the door for young linemen such as Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney to take on bigger responsibilities.

“It was just dialing in my focus: doing the same thing I’d been doing but just now more of an opportunity, more plays,” Toohill said. “I think it’s the same now, just keeping that same focus as I had before and getting things going.”

Young is still sporting a brace on his right knee while out at practice. Despite not taking part, the 23-year-old is vocal during team drills and has helped teammates in quieter ways.

“He sees things very well in terms of the game of football,” Toohill said. “He’s out here and he’s coaching us. He’s not sulking. He’s not just saying things to say things. He is being very helpful with technique, he’s being very detailed with all of us and he coaches everybody.”

Personnel dept.

The Panthers placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in Friday night’s 20-10 preseason loss to the Patriots.

NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from injured reserve this year once the season starts after they miss a minimum of four weeks.

However, according to the Panthers, Corral’s injury would have made a comeback this season unlikely and they decided to shelve him for the season.

Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s starting quarterback with Sam Darnold serving as the backup. It’s unclear if the Panthers will keep more than two quarterbacks.

Corral is still deciding whether or not to have surgery on the torn Lisfranc ligament.

… Chiefs tight end Blake Bell had surgery to repair what coach Andy Reid has termed an “unusual” hip flexor injury, leaving them without their primary backup to Travis Kelce for at least the start of the regular season.

Bell hurt the hip on a touchdown catch during the Chiefs’ preseason opener Aug. 13 in Chicago. He tried to play through it but ultimately left the game, and the veteran tight end has not played or practiced since.

Reid didn’t say whether Bell would be placed on injured reserve next week, when teams are required to reduce their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players. But he did acknowledge that “we’re kind of throwing some things around.”