Sunday's NFL: Dolphins intend to sign former Lion Trey Flowers

By Alanis Thames

Associated Press

Miami Gardens, Fla. — Defensive end Trey Flowers intends to sign a contract with the Miami Dolphins this week, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Sunday.

Flowers’ signing cannot occur until a roster spot opens, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not finalized the move.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed earlier Sunday that the team had Flowers in for a workout in recent days.

“What I saw was a guy that’s in shape that’s ready to play,” McDaniel said. “He’s a consummate professional with a lot of versatility to his game and length. His style of football is conducive to the style we play. His versatility is attractive. So hopefully we’ll get something done here in the near future, but it’s definitely in the works.”

Flowers earned two Super Bowl rings in four seasons with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2015. He spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions after they signed him to a five-year, $90 million deal in 2019, an offseason in which he was one of the league’s most sought-after free agents. He missed time this past season with various injuries to his knee and shoulder.

Flowers has 31½ sacks in his seven-year career.

With linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel sidelined with an appendix issue, Flowers figures to serve a needed role in the Dolphins’ pass-rushing rotation as a reserve behind second-year edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and veteran Melvin Ingram, whom the team just brought in this offseason.

The Dolphin must cut their roster from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Commanders rookie RB shot

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking, the NFL team said.

The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to a hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team said in a statement staff members were with Robinson at the hospital.

D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects.

Robinson, a third-round draft pick, was expected to start for the Commanders this season. He had been particularly impressive during training camp and preseason games, likely earning the job over incumbent Antonio Gibson.

Robinson traveled with the team for its preseason finale at Baltimore on Saturday night but did not dress.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound back rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Alabama. The Commanders selected him with the 98th pick in the draft.

Personnel dept.

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted from the sideline after injuring his back in the annual preseason game against the rival Jets, but coach Brian Daboll didn’t think he was seriously hurt.

“He just landed hard,” Daboll said of the injury late in the first quarter. “I talked to him at halftime.”

The 33-year-old Taylor was hit by Jets rookie defensive lineman Micheal Clemons shortly after completing a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Clemons fell on top of Taylor as the two hit the artificial turf. The 12-year veteran was in obvious pain and he lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before jogging off the field. As soon as he reached the sideline, he went to his knees. Medical personnel examined him in the tent behind the bench and he was driven to the locker room.

… Browns defensive end Chris Odom, the USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year signed during training camp, suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition loss to the Bears.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Odom tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in the fourth quarter.

The Browns signed Odom on Aug. 5, and while he was a longshot to make Cleveland’s 53-man roster, he had shown positive flashes.