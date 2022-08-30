Tuesday's NFL: Bills CB Tre'Davious White to miss at least first four weeks of season

Associated Press

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre’Davious White will get at least another month to rehab from a left knee injury after being placed on the reserve-physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

The move was made as Buffalo met the NFL’s deadline in trimming its roster to a maximum 53 players. The designation means the sixth-year player will not be allowed to begin practicing or playing until the start of Week 5.

Minus White and following the offseason departure of Levi Wallace, the Bills have two starting cornerback spots to fill in preparing to open the season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

One of the jobs will go to Dane Jackson, who closed last season starting in place of White. The other spot will be filled by either rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam or sixth-rounder Christian Benford, who split training camp and three preseason games working with the starters.

White opened training camp on the PUP list, and has been out since blowing out his left knee while in coverage in a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Nov. 25. Though he worked out on his own on the sideline during training camp, White was still walking with a noticeable limp.

Last week general manager Brandon Beane said the team was going to wait until the last possible moment to determine White’s roster status.

“I know people want answers. Candidly, we don’t have the final answer,” Beane said, while noting the Bills also don’t intend on rushing White back on the field.

Safety Jordan Poyer, meanwhile is scheduled to be ready after missing much of the past month recovering from a hyperextended left elbow. Poyer resumed practicing with the team on Saturday and said he is eager to play.

Buffalo, meantime, has a hole to fill on its roster at punter after releasing rookie Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after a civil lawsuit was filed, alleging he was involved with other San Diego State players in a gang rape of a teenager last fall.

Extra points

The Eagles acquired defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a trade with New Orleans that removes a popular and productive playmaker from the Saints’ secondary.

But the Saints appear to be deep at the defensive back position and apparently were making little progress on a contract extension for Gardner-Johnson, who was due to become a free agent after this season.

Saints coach Dennis Allen declined to discuss whether the trade, which also included an exchange of late-round draft picks, was tied to Gardner-Johnson’s contract situation.

Gardner-Johnson has five interceptions, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his three NFL seasons since the Saints selected him out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

The Saints also sent Philadelphia a seventh-round draft pick in 2025 for a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the later of the Eagles’ two sixth-round picks in 2024.

… The Raiders traded former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the cornerback-needy Cardinals for a conditional draft pick.

Agent Kevin Conner confirmed the move that gives Mullen a fresh start after he fell behind other cornerbacks on the Las Vegas roster with a new regime in charge.

ESPN first reported the trade and said the Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick that could be upgraded to a sixth-rounder based on Mullen’s playing time this season.

The Raiders drafted Mullen 40th overall in 2019 and he became a starter his rookie season. He started 31 games in three seasons with four interceptions and 28 passes defensed. He played only five games last year because of a foot injury that also forced him to miss the offseason program and the start of training camp.