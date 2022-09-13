Tuesday's NFL: Cowboys won't put Dak Prescott on IR for possible earlier return

Associated Press

Frisco, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are not putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb, leaving open the possibility that he could return within the next four games.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team’s flagship radio station that the team wants Prescott “to be a consideration for playing within the next four games.” That is the minimum number of games a player has to miss if placed on injured reserve.

“We feel very good after surgery, after listening to the medical people, that Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball real quick,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Prescott had surgery Monday, a day after he got hurt in the fourth quarter of a season-opening 19-3 loss at home to Tampa Bay. He was following through after releasing a pass when his right hand bent awkwardly after making hard contact with the raised hands of rushing linebacker Shaq Barrett.

“We think he can come in and play. So, we don’t want to not have him out there practicing. We want him getting prepared,” Jones said. “We’ll see how he handles this thing, how it heals, mainly his strength, how he can grip the ball, what his status is. That’s not being an optimist. The proof is we got a good surgery, got good technique, and feel better about it than we did the other night.”

Cooper Rush finished the game in Prescott’s place and is expected to start Sunday’s home game against defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Jones said it was “unlikely” that the Cowboys would add a veteran quarterback, and instead would stick with backup quarterbacks Rush and Will Grier.

“Those guys know the offense well. They’ve had a lot of reps in it and consequently give us our best shot,” Jones said. “It’s unlikely that you have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you thought you might have a talent advantage.”

Reid critical of Arizona turf

Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Cardinals last week.

First-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback slipped during an otherwise impressive NFL debut. He was placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Harrison Butker’s plant foot also slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points. Butker was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and, because the Chiefs play the Chargers on Thursday night, it’s unlikely he will be available for Week 2.

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said of the turf. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

The Cardinals have a unique natural grass field that essentially sits on a tray, allowing it to be slid out under the roofed stadium when it’s used for concerts and other events. It also gives the surface an opportunity to be in the sun.

Personnel dept.

Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a left pectoral injury, though coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Watt’s prognosis isn’t as bad as initially feared.

Tomlin said the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year won’t be available for Pittsburgh’s home opener, but refused to offer a potential timetable on how long Watt might be unavailable and hinted the worst-case situation — that Watt would be lost for the season — is no longer on the table.

… Rodrigo Blankenship’s three-year run with the Colts ended when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds.

Blankenship will be replaced by either Chase McLaughlin or Lucas Havrisik on Sunday in Jacksonville The two kickers were signed to the practice squad and will spend this week fighting for the job Blankenship lost.