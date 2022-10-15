Saturday's NFL: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out of concussion protocols

By Tim Reynolds

Associated Press

Miami Gardens, Fla. — Miami quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater have completed all of the return-to-play steps required by the NFL and are no longer in the league’s recently revised concussion protocols, a person with knowledge of the decisions said Saturday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced publicly by the Dolphins.

Skylar Thompson will be the starter for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. But Tagovailoa getting cleared puts him on track to return for Miami’s Oct. 22 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers — the game where the Dolphins will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of their 1972 perfect season.

Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis earlier this week. He had been in the protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

That was four days after he was allowed to return to a game against the Buffalo Bills after hitting the back of his head on the turf, getting back on his feet, then wobbling. The Dolphins later said the wobble was caused by a back injury.

An unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant tasked with working the Bills game, who has since been terminated from that position following a brief investigation, found no head injury and allowed Tagovailoa to resume playing.

That decision, combined with the scene of Tagovailoa on the ground in Cincinnati days later, sparked quick and significant changes to the concussion protocols by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. The most notable addition was that an abnormality of balance and/or stability would be a symptom prohibiting a player from returning to a game.

Those amended policies kicked in last weekend — and Bridgewater got wrapped up in them almost immediately. He lasted only one play in Sunday’s loss at the New York Jets. While he did not show concussion symptoms, he was placed into the protocols.

The Dolphins said Bridgewater showed no concussion symptoms and passed tests, but a spotter reported seeing him stumble after the play. That determination — video does not seem to show a stumble — made Bridgewater ineligible to return.

Both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater had to complete a five-step return-to-play program as mandated by the league to get cleared. Tagovailoa also saw a number of independent experts in recent days.

“That’s one of the reasons you get multiple opinions and you see the most skilled, highly prepared, schooled and knowledgeable professionals that that you can get your hands on, so that you can have the most information possible from experts and not laymen,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said this week.

Kamara lawsuit

A lawsuit filed this week against Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene Jr., who was leaving a club at a hotel and casino at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons also has been charged, as well as Darrin Young and Percy Harris.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. The NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons, who are both playing this season.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Civil District Court of Orleans, includes stills from surveillance footage at the the hotel and casino, as well as a photo of Greene after the beating and details from the police report.

Greene was punched in the face and stomped on near an elevator, and was unconscious for “over two minutes.” The lawsuit claims Kamara “deliberately used violent force against (Greene) with the intent to inflict actual damage.”

Greene’s orbital lobe was broken and he had severe injuries to his shoulder, back, head, knees, face and neck, the lawsuit said.

Kamara’s agent, Brad Cicala, declined to comment on the lawsuit, NOLA.com reported.

Greene, of Houston, is represented by the Buzbee Law Firm, which also was involved in the numerous lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the New Orleans-based firm Garner & Munoz.

Personnel dept.

The Colts announced will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) for Sunday’s key AFC South battle against Jacksonville.